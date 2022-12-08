Covid sufferer went straight to pub after being released from hospital’s coronavirus ward

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pub customers and police were exposed to Covid-19 by a Ross-shire man who ignored medical advice to self-isolate and went straight to the bar for a drink.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that 34-year-old Wez MacLeod turned up at the Ord Arms Hotel in Muir of Ord on September 4 2021 just after he’d been released from the Covid ward at Raigmore Hospital.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Sheriff Sara Matheson that MacLeod had been told to go straight home and self-isolate but he went to the bar, removed his mask and ordered drinks.

MacLeod then returned home only to be arrested by police on another matter and he failed to tell them that he had the potentially lethal virus.

Mrs Gair added: “He began to shout abuse at the officers and was put in the police van. But he hit his head repeatedly on the wall until he became unconscious.”

Mrs Gair added that he was again taken to hospital and, when he recovered consciousness, “asked police to taser him and end it”.

MacLeod, of Buchanan Court, Dingwall, had been due to stand trial before a jury but a plea was agreed before it commenced.

He admitted culpable and reckless conduct and threatening behaviour.

Sentence was deferred until January 17 for a background report and a restriction of liberty order assessment. His bail was continued.