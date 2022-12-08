Covid sufferer went straight to pub after being released from hospital’s coronavirus ward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid sufferer went straight to pub after being released from hospital’s coronavirus ward

By David Love
December 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 8, 2022, 7:28 am
Wez MacLeod went straight to the pub after being released from the Covid ward. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Wez MacLeod went straight to the pub after being released from the Covid ward. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook

Pub customers and police were exposed to Covid-19 by a Ross-shire man who ignored medical advice to self-isolate and went straight to the bar for a drink.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that 34-year-old Wez MacLeod turned up at the Ord Arms Hotel in Muir of Ord on September 4 2021 just after he’d been released from the Covid ward at Raigmore Hospital.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Sheriff Sara Matheson that MacLeod had been told to go straight home and self-isolate but he went to the bar, removed his mask and ordered drinks.

The Ord Arms Hotel, Muir of Ord. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

MacLeod then returned home only to be arrested by police on another matter and he failed to tell them that he had the potentially lethal virus.

Mrs Gair added: “He began to shout abuse at the officers and was put in the police van. But he hit his head repeatedly on the wall until he became unconscious.”

Mrs Gair added that he was again taken to hospital and, when he recovered consciousness, “asked police to taser him and end it”.

MacLeod, of Buchanan Court, Dingwall,  had been due to stand trial before a jury but a plea was agreed before it commenced.

He admitted culpable and reckless conduct and threatening behaviour.

Sentence was deferred until January 17 for a background report and a restriction of liberty order assessment. His bail was continued.

