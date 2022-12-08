Union Street transformation could begin in August – and bring £5m-a-year boost to city economy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Multi-million-pound work to forever change the face of Aberdeen’s Union Street could begin in August.

Pedestrianisation of the busiest part of the Granite Mile was thrown out in June.

Instead, the new SNP and Liberal Democrat council opted to reduce the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch down to two lanes, with bus laybys.

Now, the £20 million proposals are to be brought back before them for final approval.

Forecasters predict the refreshed city centre could bring a near £5 million a year economic boost.

It comes as a new £500,000 scheme to help bring empty Union Street business units back into use is unveiled.

Money will be shared with businesses looking to reconfigure vacant shops if they have confirmed occupants lined up.

As of September 2022, there were 111 units on the Granite Mile receiving empty property relief – worth £1.1 million in lost business rates for council coffers.

Union Street work part of £45.7 million Aberdeen city centre plan

Union Street Central would be the first area in the city centre to be changed, with work expected to begin in August 2023.

The £20m work would take 15 months to complete.

If it gains councillor approval on Wednesday, the search for a company to transform Union Street forever will begin.

At the beginning of 2024, planners hope to begin the overhaul of roads surrounding the new Aberdeen market.

Priced at £5.1 million, changes will be made to Carmelite Street, Hadden Street, Wapping Street and Guild Street. The east part of the Green and Market Street would also be altered.

Separately, the local authority already has made moves to restrict access to the roads around the bus and train stations.

Experimental new rules will come into force “in the New Year” – before the public has had a say.

The city’s chief planner David Dunne previously described the market roadworks as a chance to create a “welcome mat” for visitors to Aberdeen.

Work on the initial phase of those works is expected to last only six months, from January 2024 until June.

Then, in October 2o24, £21m work to pedestrianise parts of Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate will begin. It is expected to take 14 months to transform the area.

If the business case is approved next week, council bosses will look to contract firms to design and put in place the huge change.

Economic case for Aberdeen city centre change: a yearly £ 5million boost

Planners expect the work – which is designed to allow full pedestrianisation should political will change in the future – to bring a 20% rise to city centre footfall.

That prediction is informed by similar work carried out in Altrincham in Greater Manchester.

It is anticipated to bring a £147.5 million boost to the local economy over 30 years.