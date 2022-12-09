Drink-driver was almost five-times the limit after too many hot toddies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drink-driver was almost five-times the limit after too many hot toddies

By Kathryn Wylie
December 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Elizabeth Kakayi appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
A drink-driver who was seen swerving all over the road while almost five times the limit blames it on too many hot toddies.

Elizabeth Kakayi was caught after other road users saw her driving erratically on the A96 between Fochabers and Buckie.

The 45-year-old mum almost collided with incoming traffic but made it safely home before officers caught up with her, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

She immediately told them “I’m so sorry” and later explained she’d consumed hot toddies – an old wives’ cure for the common cold comprising of whisky, hot water, honey and lemon.

Seen ‘swerving all over the road’

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said two separate road users reported seeing the blue Mini near the Winding Walks area at around 6pm on October 16 this year.

“She was swerving all over the road and veering all over the carriageway and almost colliding with oncoming traffic,” she said.

“Two independent witnesses formed the opinion she must be under the influence and police were contacted.

“Officers attended the accused’s home and found the car stationary in the driveway.

“Having been passed a description of the car and the driver they were able to locate the accused within the property easily.”

Kakayi, a mum-of-two, immediately identified herself as the driver and after being cautioned and charged replied: “I’m so sorry.”

She admitted to driving with so much alcohol in her system. Her breath test showed 104mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22.

Hot toddies to blame

Her defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client had been feeling unwell and, on the advice of friends, turned to traditional hot toddies to sort her out.

“She has never shied away from how incredibly foolish she was on this evening,” the solicitor said.

“She was feeling unwell at the time. She had been advised at the time, anecdotally, to take hot toddies.

“She did that. She had felt the positive impact of those on her general health but didn’t appreciate the impact it would have on her functioning ability to drive.

“She had acknowledged, quite rightly, the possible ramifications of this offence. That she finds herself in this situation is of huge regret to her.”

Mr O’Neill added that his client’s marriage had broken down in “unfortunate circumstances” and she has an “uneasy relationship” with her husband.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood handed Kakayi, of Wallace Avenue, Buckie, 67 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month roads ban.

She can regain her licence three months early if she completes a drink-driving rehabilitation course.

