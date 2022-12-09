5 things to do this weekend: Christmas crafting with a Dragons’ Den star, Festival de Noel and pantos galore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you counting the sleeps until Christmas yet?

If so, we’ve picked out five top festive activities to take your fancy across the north and north-east this weekend.

Festival de Noel

Taking place in Braemar this weekend, Festival de Noel promises bags of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

The Deeside village will be transformed into a winter wonderland with a Santa train, horse and carriage rides and a Disney Frozen singalong among the great activities for kids. For the grown-ups, there are a host of workshops including weaving, photography and chocolate and beer tasting with local producers.

A family-friendly Celebration of Christmas Concert takes place on Saturday evening at St Margaret’s Braemar to round off the occasion.

Visit stmargaretsbraemar.org.uk for tickets and more information.

Craft your Christmas with Sara Davies

If arts and crafts are one of your favourite pastimes, this show is well worth a look-in.

Sara Davies, the crafting queen, Dragons’ Den and Strictly star visits the Music Hall in Aberdeen this Saturday evening.

She’s taking to the road to give you tricks and tips to help make Christmas this year.

Expect a perfect warm-up for the festive break, with practical demonstrations, creative ideas and a healthy slice of Sara’s down-to-earth know-how.

Visit aberdeenperformingarts.com for tickets and more information.

Dick Whittington

Panto season has well and truly arrived across the north and north-east. It’s just not Christmas without it!

Inverurie’s 2022 panto Dick Whittington, taking place at Inverurie Town Hall, promises to delight audiences of all ages as Dick seeks fame and fortune in London.

Even if the streets aren’t paved with gold, the spectacular scenery and glittering costumes will add plenty of sparkle to what will be a night full of laughs, gags and loveable pantomime rituals – oh yes it will!

Visit inveruriepanto.com for more information.

Mànran

The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen has been renowned for hosting top acts across music, comedy, theatre and dance for decades.

This Saturday is no exception. Multi-award-winning Scottish supergroup Mànran have been at the heart of the Scottish traditional music scene for more than 10 years.

The seven-piece show no signs of slowing down as they continue to push boundaries and explore new musical and geographical territory. Expect a night full of riveting music and top entertainment.

Visit aberdeenperformingarts.com for tickets and more information.

Listen to Christmas tunes

You’ll no doubt have noticed radio stations peppering in the odd Christmas jingle or two on the drive home from work. So, why not spend some time this weekend unearthing those albums in the house that always come out at Christmas?

You might be a fan of the classic carols, the smooth tones of icons such as Nat King Cole or maybe you like a slice of Canada’s best Christmas export, Michael Bublé.

Whichever it may be, get the fire going and put the feet up with some cracking Christmas tunes.