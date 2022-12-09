5 things to do this weekend: Christmas crafting with a Dragons’ Den star, Festival de Noel and pantos galore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: Christmas crafting with a Dragons’ Den star, Festival de Noel and pantos galore

By Jamie Wilde
December 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 10, 2022, 1:59 pm
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Are you counting the sleeps until Christmas yet?

If so, we’ve picked out five top festive activities to take your fancy across the north and north-east this weekend.

Festival de Noel

Celebration of Christmas Concert at St Margaret’s Braemar. Image: St Margaret’s Braemar.

Taking place in Braemar this weekend, Festival de Noel promises bags of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

The Deeside village will be transformed into a winter wonderland with a Santa train, horse and carriage rides and a Disney Frozen singalong among the great activities for kids. For the grown-ups, there are a host of workshops including weaving, photography and chocolate and beer tasting with local producers.

A family-friendly Celebration of Christmas Concert takes place on Saturday evening at St Margaret’s Braemar to round off the occasion.

Visit stmargaretsbraemar.org.uk for tickets and more information.

Craft your Christmas with Sara Davies

Sara Davies. Image: Neil Reading PR.

If arts and crafts are one of your favourite pastimes, this show is well worth a look-in.

Sara Davies, the crafting queen, Dragons’ Den and Strictly star visits the Music Hall in Aberdeen this Saturday evening.

She’s taking to the road to give you tricks and tips to help make Christmas this year.

Expect a perfect warm-up for the festive break, with practical demonstrations, creative ideas and a healthy slice of Sara’s down-to-earth know-how.

Visit aberdeenperformingarts.com for tickets and more information.

Dick Whittington

Garioch the cat played by Emmah Chibesakunda with Cara Sutherland as Dick Whitington. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Panto season has well and truly arrived across the north and north-east. It’s just not Christmas without it!

Inverurie’s 2022 panto Dick Whittington, taking place at Inverurie Town Hall, promises to delight audiences of all ages as Dick seeks fame and fortune in London.

Even if the streets aren’t paved with gold, the spectacular scenery and glittering costumes will add plenty of sparkle to what will be a night full of laughs, gags and loveable pantomime rituals – oh yes it will!

Visit inveruriepanto.com for more information.

Mànran

Mànran.

The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen has been renowned for hosting top acts across music, comedy, theatre and dance for decades.

This Saturday is no exception. Multi-award-winning Scottish supergroup Mànran have been at the heart of the Scottish traditional music scene for more than 10 years.

The seven-piece show no signs of slowing down as they continue to push boundaries and explore new musical and geographical territory. Expect a night full of riveting music and top entertainment.

Visit aberdeenperformingarts.com for tickets and more information.

Listen to Christmas tunes

Michael Bublé in concert earlier this year. Image: Chris Pizzello / Shutterstock.

You’ll no doubt have noticed radio stations peppering in the odd Christmas jingle or two on the drive home from work. So, why not spend some time this weekend unearthing those albums in the house that always come out at Christmas?

You might be a fan of the classic carols, the smooth tones of icons such as Nat King Cole or maybe you like a slice of Canada’s best Christmas export, Michael Bublé.

Whichever it may be, get the fire going and put the feet up with some cracking Christmas tunes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Ambulances outside Waterloo Ambulance Station, south London. The NHS continues to be under severe pressure, with Government being urged to step in (James Manning/PA)
Government urged to act amid warnings of ‘intolerable’ NHS pressures
NHS Digital data shows hospital admissions for eating disorders are rising among children and young people (Ian West/PA)
39% rise in number of children needing help for serious mental health problems
(Rui Vieira/PA)
Record number of cancer patients treated last year, but waiting list grows
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak and Barclay’s absence amid NHS pressure ‘inexplicable’ – Labour
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
UKHSA advice includes simple steps that can minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings as well as the wider community (Ian West/PA)
Back-to-school health advice issued amid rising Strep A and flu cases
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
Holyrood must be recalled to debate the ‘unprecedented crisis’ in the NHS, the Tories said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tories urge Sturgeon to recall Holyrood amid ‘unprecedented crisis’ in NHS
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients

Most Read

1
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Emmah Chibesakunda brings Garioch the cat to life with some Broadway magic for the panto Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented