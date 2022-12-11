Five-year ban for man caught over-the-limit in car surrounded by empty beer cans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five-year ban for man caught over-the-limit in car surrounded by empty beer cans

By Kathryn Wylie
December 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Mark Toner appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson
Mark Toner appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson

A repeat drink-driver has been banned from the road for more than five years after being caught in his car while surrounded by empty beer cans.

Dog walkers alerted police to Mark Toner after noticing the empties littering the road around his white Ford car.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told Elgin Sheriff Court police found the 42-year-old inside the car, which was parked near Duffus Road and Covesea Road on March 7, 2020.

“Police received a report from a dog walker that there was a vehicle parked up with beer cans in the road near the driver’s side,” she said.

“This was just before lunchtime.”

Toner, alone in his vehicle, gave a breath test reading of 77mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22.

He admitted being three-times the limit while in charge of a vehicle.

His defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client had fallen out with the wife and driven off to cool down before deciding to crack open a few beers in the car.

‘He accepts that was foolish’

“In speaking to him he didn’t think he was going to immediately drive. But he would have been driving again before the alcohol was out of his system and he was fit to.”

Mr O’Neill added: “He had, unfortunately, had an argument with his partner and he wished to get away from the situation.

“This was against a background of mental health difficulties at the time.

“He pulled up to the side of the road and began to consume alcohol.

“He accepts that was foolish for anyone to do let alone someone with the convictions he had.

“He has now been able to obtain assistance from agencies to get the help he needs.

“Given his previous convictions, he knows the court could impose a custodial sentence today.”

Can’t drive for five years

Toner’s latest analogous conviction was from 2016.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood said it was with “some hesitation” and “only really because it was a drunk in charge” rather than a drink-driving charge that he was sparing him from a jail term.

He instead handed Toner, of Duncan Drive, Elgin, a one-year supervision order and 162 hours of unpaid work to be completed within eight months.

Toner was also banned from driving for 65 months.

