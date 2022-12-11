Fort William link road to be further considered by Scotland’s transport chiefs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William might yet get its link road – or it is at least being “further considered”, a new document shows.

Transport Scotland has published its latest Strategic Transport Projects Review – and the Lochaber town figures in it.

Congestion in the peak tourist season has been particularly problematic for Fort William.

In the summer, the West Highland town regularly sees long delays for southbound traffic on the A830 and A82. Often, vehicles are sitting in queues for over an hour.

At times, this particular road has seen diversions of over five hours. That could also be helped by a new route.

Today’s announcement is being viewed as a significant step forward for Lochaber by its local MSP Kate Forbes.

“This is something I have been consistently fighting to improve”

Forbes has been battling to improve the situation since first elected back in 2016. She claims she was ‘delighted, as well as relieved’ to see an explicit commitment to improving links in and around the town.

“Everyone in Fort William knows how bad the tailbacks can get in the peak tourist season,” says Kate Forbes MSP. “This is something I have been consistently fighting to improve since I first became the constituency MSP for Lochaber.

“Over the course of 2022 there has been extensive consultation, and it is great news that the A82 has been included in the government’s long-term transport strategy.”

“Though some aspects of the recommendations will take longer than others, I hope Transport Scotland can move forward with an implementation plan as quickly as possible.”

The Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR 2) recommends an integrated transport plan for Fort William ‘to increase resilience and reliability on the trunk road’.

In turn, this would improve sustainable transport and ‘enhance the sense of place’ amongst the local community.

The STPR 2 states: “this could potentially include improvements online and/or a new link road to enable enhanced sustainable transport provision

