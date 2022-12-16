Stalked via Strava: ‘Heartbroken’ man used fitness app to harass ex-partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stalked via Strava: ‘Heartbroken’ man used fitness app to harass ex-partner

By Kathryn Wylie
December 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Daniel Mann stalked the woman using apps such as Strava. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Daniel Mann stalked the woman using apps such as Strava. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson

A “heartbroken” Moray man who refused to accept his relationship was over stalked his ex-girlfriend for almost nine months using various apps.

Daniel Mann resorted to sending messages via the exercise-tracking app Strava after she failed to reply to countless others via Facebook, Twitter and email, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

The 40-year-old ignored police warnings not to contact her, sending an email in which he apologised for not moving on and being such a “selfish b******”.

Fiscal depute Shamiela Ghafar said the messages persisted from March 1 to September this year.

‘He was heartbroken’

She said: “The complainer ended the relationship and the accused took it badly as he was heartbroken.

“He never became abusive but he would not listen to repeated requests from the woman to stop contacting her.

“He would send emails from slightly different addresses in order to ensure she would receive them and not simply block the address.

“He also sent messages on Facebook, Strava and Twitter.

“She made new profiles for various online apps to stop him from getting to her.

“The messages were never abusive. They were saying how much he loved her, apologising, saying how much he missed her and hoped for another opportunity with her.”

Used bank transfer to send message

The messages worried the woman, though, and she called the police in May 2021.

However, a further message was included in a £10 bank transfer to her account in October 2021.

There was then an almost year-long reprieve before Mann made contact again, this time sending an email in September 2022.

“She received another email from him which was along the same lines as many others and was mainly apologising to her,” Miss Ghafar added.

“However, she found it distressing and called the police.”

When interviewed by officers Mann admitted he was having difficulty accepting the relationship was over.

He told them that following a bereavement he chose to send the final message.

“I wanted to tell her how much of a selfish b****** I had been by not getting help to move on, and apologise,” Mann told them.

He admitted one charge of stalking.

Ordered to stay away from victim

Defence agent Grant Dalglish said his client, who works full time, “accepts his culpability”.

“The last message is him trying to apologise but he accepts he shouldn’t have sent it,” the solicitor added.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov ordered Mann, of High Street, Buckie, to keep away from the woman for three years and placed him on a structured deferred sentence for six months to allow him to remain of good behaviour.

