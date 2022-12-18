Woman caught with 550 street valium tablets was dealing from Moray home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray woman caught with hundreds of street valium tablets has been ordered to be of good behaviour having since turned her life around.

Polly Woodin, 25, was found with 550 etizolam pills in her then-boyfriend’s home in Lhanbryde when police appeared with a drugs search warrant.

The 25-year-old’s white Samsung phone was full of messages relating to drugs and the flat also contained scales and self-seal bags.

Elgin Sheriff Court heard officers raided the home on Burns Road home on May 13 2019 and Woodin was found inside.

Search found street valium tablets

Fiscal depute Shamiela Ghafar said: “A number of white tablets were recovered from the kitchen along with scales, self-seal bags and another mobile phone.

“These tablets were found to be 550 etizolam tablets.”

She added that dealing-related messages had been sent on Woodin’s phone between April 10 2018 and May 5 2019.

The Class C drugs, a form of benzodiazepine, were valued at £550.

Now a ‘very different’ woman

Woodin admitted a charge of being concerned in the supplying of a controlled drug.

Defence agent Grant Dalglish said his client now has the support of a man she lives with.

“She is a very different Polly Woodin to the one we saw in court in 2019,” he added. “This was her ex-partner’s house and she was assisting him at the time.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov handed Wooden, formerly of Milnafina, Alness, but now of Elgin, a six-month structured deferred sentence and ordered her to be of good behaviour.