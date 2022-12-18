Woman caught with 550 street valium tablets was dealing from Moray home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman caught with 550 street valium tablets was dealing from Moray home

By Kathryn Wylie
December 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A Moray woman caught with hundreds of street valium tablets has been ordered to be of good behaviour having since turned her life around.

Polly Woodin, 25, was found with 550 etizolam pills in her then-boyfriend’s home in Lhanbryde when police appeared with a drugs search warrant.

The 25-year-old’s white Samsung phone was full of messages relating to drugs and the flat also contained scales and self-seal bags.

Elgin Sheriff Court heard officers raided the home on Burns Road home on May 13 2019 and Woodin was found inside.

Search found street valium tablets

Fiscal depute Shamiela Ghafar said: “A number of white tablets were recovered from the kitchen along with scales, self-seal bags and another mobile phone.

“These tablets were found to be 550  etizolam tablets.”

She added that dealing-related messages had been sent on Woodin’s phone between April 10 2018 and May 5 2019.

The Class C drugs, a form of benzodiazepine, were valued at £550.

Now a ‘very different’ woman

Woodin admitted a charge of being concerned in the supplying of a controlled drug.

Defence agent Grant Dalglish said his client now has the support of a man she lives with.

“She is a very different Polly Woodin to the one we saw in court in 2019,” he added. “This was her ex-partner’s house and she was assisting him at the time.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov handed Wooden, formerly of Milnafina, Alness, but now of Elgin, a six-month structured deferred sentence and ordered her to be of good behaviour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Warning that additional trial courts will be 'utterly pointless' without lawyers to cover them
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
10 of the best crime podcasts you might have missed in 2022
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Angry boyfriend broke into mum's flat to accuse her of cheating in front of…
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
High-risk sex offender caught with internet-enabled television bought with benefit payment
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Murder trial date set for north-east man accused of shooting disabled wife in the…

Most Read

1
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Polly Woodin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented