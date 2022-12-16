Soldier ordered to pay compensation for homophobic attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Soldier ordered to pay compensation for homophobic attack

By Jenni Gee
December 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ian Mulroy, left, with his co accused following an earlier hearing in the case. Image: DC Thomson
Ian Mulroy, left, with his co accused following an earlier hearing in the case. Image: DC Thomson

A soldier who carried out a homophobic attack that was caught on CCTV in Inverness city centre has been ordered to pay his victim compensation.

Ian Mulroy and fellow military man Thomas Howells targeted a man on his way home from a night out last December.

Howells pushed the man’s chips in his face and called him homophobic slurs before Mulroy knocked him to the ground and kicked him repeatedly.

Mulroy, 19, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of assault to injury with an aggravation relating to sexual orientation.

Howells, who had admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour with the same aggravation, was ordered to pay his victim £1,000 at a hearing last month.

At an earlier calling of the case, fiscal depute Karen Poke said that the incident, which took place in the early hours of December 22 last year, was caught on CCTV.

She said the victim was on his way home from a night out with a friend when he was targeted at around 3am.

She said: “Mr Howells went up to them both and forcefully pushed [the complainer’s] chips into his face while making derogatory comments, shouting and calling him a ‘f****t’ and a ‘p**f’”.

Solider launched ‘unprovoked’ attack

The witness backed away but Mulroy then launched a “completely unprovoked” attack.

The charge detailed how Mulroy repeatedly punched his victim on the head, forced him to the ground and repeatedly kicked him on the body.

The attack left the man with suspected broken ribs as well as a burst nose, lip and mild swelling to his face and head.

Mulroy was based at Wellington Barracks in London and Howells at Somme Barracks in Catterick, North Yorkshire.

Mulroy’s solicitor Marc Dickson told Sheriff Gary Aitken that his client had returned to Inverness from his army posting to attend an emotive family event.

“It was a difficult day for Mr Mulroy all round,” he said.

Mr Dickson said his client had been drinking and had decided to meet up with his co-accused in an effort to “lift his spirits” but the two had become very drunk.

Soldier ‘horrified’ by his own actions

“Mr Mulroy was entirely intoxicated. It is clear from CCTV that he had difficulty walking,” he said.

“Difficulty had arisen between his co-accused and the individual concerned. His co-accused called upon Mr Mulroy to assist him. That seemed to be the start point of Mr Mulroy’s involvement. He blindly became involved.”

“He wishes to take this very public opportunity to apologise for the way he behaved and the way that he caused someone else to feel.”

Mr Dickson explained that Mulroy, who was described as a “promising young soldier”, had already felt the impact of his actions on his army career, losing opportunities for promotion and transfer.

He confirmed that Mulroy will face further military discipline over the matter.

Sheriff Aitken told Mulroy that he was very lucky the outcome of his actions had not been worse.

He said: “This was an appalling offence that should simply not have happened. Whatever your difficulties are, drinking alcohol to the point that you have no idea what you are doing and then physically attacking somebody else is not the way to deal with them.”

Ordering Mulroy to pay his victim compensation of £1,500, he said: “You appear, other than this incident, to be a useful and productive member of society.”

