Former firefighter hurled foul-mouthed abuse after being caught riding motorbike illegally around Speyside estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Former firefighter hurled foul-mouthed abuse after being caught riding motorbike illegally around Speyside estate

By Kathryn Wylie
December 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 3:01 pm
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR

A former Moray firefighter has narrowly avoided a roads ban after he tore his motorbike around a private estate and then shouted abuse at staff there.

Neil Slessor was with a group of motocross riders on the estate near Rothes when he was confronted by the estate manager and a gamekeeper.

As the estate workers explained that the bikers shouldn’t be there, Slessor, 31, began shouting and swearing and insisted: “I can go where I like”.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told Elgin Sheriff Court the estate gamekeeper and manager heard the bikes on the land at around 11am on July 19 2020.

“They searched for the bikes and came across them next to a container on the estate,” she said.

“The manager challenged the riders for being on the estate and the accused approached him and started shouting and swearing at him.

‘Just because queenie says so…’

“He said ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? I can go where I like. Just because queenie says so on a bit of paper you think you’re so f****** clever. I’m going off now … you will never catch me. See if you can catch me.'”

He then rode away from the area down a grass track towards a burn on the estate.

The manager caught up with them a short time later but Slessor accelerated his white Yamaha away, spraying mud and dirt in the direction of the man in the process.

When police were called, officers matched up one of the bikes as belonging to Slessor thanks to insurance records.

Admitted careless driving charge

Though not personally present in the dock, his solicitor Matthew O’Neill confirmed guilty pleas to charges of careless driving, riding his bike on unauthorised land and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner

The solicitor said: “He accepts that he shouldn’t have been there at the time.

“Lockdown restrictions were in place but many had been lifted. But people were still taking exercise in areas such as this area.

“He should never have been there in the first place.

“Riding there was something many of the others had done in the area before without issue, but issue was clearly taken this time and he has overreacted to that and spoken in a manner that was not befitting of the circumstances.

“That’s a matter of regret to him.”

Claimed he needs licence for firefighting

Mr O’Neill added that his client is due to start a new job as an apprentice electrician in the new year.

“He is also a retained firefighter at Rothes fire station and although he doesn’t drive the engine he needs to attend the station at short notice and needs his licence for that,” the solicitor added.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has, however, confirmed Slessor is no longer a firefighter and is not employed by the service.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov handed Slessor, of Seafield Square, Rothes, three penalty points – leaving him just short of an automatic roads ban given his six live points. He was also fined £580.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Warning that additional trial courts will be 'utterly pointless' without lawyers to cover them
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
10 of the best crime podcasts you might have missed in 2022
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Angry boyfriend broke into mum's flat to accuse her of cheating in front of…
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
High-risk sex offender caught with internet-enabled television bought with benefit payment
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Murder trial date set for north-east man accused of shooting disabled wife in the…

Most Read

1
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Neil Slessor was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DMdotPR
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented