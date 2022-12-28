‘Foolish’ family man snorted cocaine behind the wheel of van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Foolish’ family man snorted cocaine behind the wheel of van

By Kathryn Wylie
December 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson

A ‘frankly foolish’ family man snorted cocaine behind the wheel of the van and then made the decision to drive immediately after.

Iain Fordyce was spotted by a member of the public sniffing the Class A drug from a rolled-up banknote in the front of a red Peugeot van on a rural road outside Elgin.

He was then seen driving off from the scene at rural Wester Calcots Farm on the afternoon of June 4 2020, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Snorted drugs through banknote

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said: “At 7.45pm an eyewitness observed two men in the front of a Peugeot van who they saw passing an item between them in a rolled up bank note.

“They suspected the men were snorting some form of substance.

“They saw the Peugeot van being driven towards Calcots.

“They called the police and officers traced the van 200 metres away.”

Fordyce identified himself to police as the driver and a subsequent drug swipe proved positive for cocaine.

Fordyce admitted a drug-driving charge.

‘He is quite embarrassed’

Defence agent David Patterson said it was a “frankly foolish” decision to make.

“His past offending, he thought, was put in his past,” he said. “He has distanced himself from negative attitudes for a length of time.

“This use of cocaine was quite frankly foolish.

“He is quite embarrassed at coming to the attention of the court again under such circumstances especially since he has made such positive progress with his career and family since then.

“The loss of his licence will have a significant impact on his family and work.”

The solicitor added that the offence was two-and-a-half years old and Fordyce has since distanced himself from negative attitudes and has been of no trouble since.

Sheriff David Hardie said bringing up the timescale involved was a “double-edged sword”.

‘I’m bewildered’

“He was seen by someone snorting something in a car yet this took two-and-a-half years to resolve,” the sheriff said.

“I’m bewildered this has taken since June 2020 to resolve.”

He handed Fordyce, of Letterfourie Road, Buckie, an 18-month roads ban and a one-year supervision order.

“You must do work in relation to understanding the risks you are creating with some of your, it would appear sporadic but all too common, driving issues,” Fordyce was told.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Warning that additional trial courts will be 'utterly pointless' without lawyers to cover them
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
10 of the best crime podcasts you might have missed in 2022
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Angry boyfriend broke into mum's flat to accuse her of cheating in front of…
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
High-risk sex offender caught with internet-enabled television bought with benefit payment
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Murder trial date set for north-east man accused of shooting disabled wife in the…
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Noisy neighbour tried to kick down door of man who complained while police were…

Most Read

1
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Iain Fordyce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented