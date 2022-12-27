Abusive boyfriend who hurled death threats branded ‘a maximum risk to the public’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Abusive boyfriend who hurled death threats branded ‘a maximum risk to the public’

By Kathryn Wylie
December 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 28, 2022, 3:54 pm
Patrick Stewart appeared from custody at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
A violent abuser has been branded “a maximum risk to the public” after he threatened to kill his partner and her granny.

Patrick Stewart made the chilling threats towards his girlfriend of eight years after previously storming out to calm down following an argument.

Elgin Sheriff Court heard how the 22-year-old left the property after the woman made a derogatory comment about his late mother on November 29 this year.

Fearing he’d return home drunk and violent his girlfriend locked the door to protect herself and the couple’s young son.

‘I will be a bully’

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said: “At around 3pm she heard shouting and swearing through the letterbox. He was calling her a ‘f****** slag’.

“She called him a bully and began filming the incident on her phone.

“He replied: ‘If you open the door I will be a bully inside the door’.

“He stated he was going to kill her and her grandmother. And he continued to bang on the door causing it to rattle loudly.

“She then heard him on the phone to someone stating that he wished for someone to attend at the locus and smash her windows.”

When police officers arrived Stewart had already left, but they were able to view the video footage from his victim’s phone.

Victim fled home with young son

Stewart reappeared at the Kingsmills home again at 5pm, by which time his partner was being supported by a visiting friend.

He made various threats to both of the women and further threatened to harm the friend’s car before his girlfriend and son left the address with the woman, the court heard.

When police re-attended they found Stewart cleaning out a cupboard and were promptly told to “f*** off” before a barrage of abuse ensued.

As they arrested him he made himself a “dead weight”, hurled more abuse and tried to kick one officer on the head.

He also stated he would assault them if they took his handcuffs off. Within custody, he called them “paedophiles, c**** and f****** gay paedophiles”.

“He was kept under constant observation in custody for his belligerent behaviour,” the fiscal added.

Grief threw him off the rails

Stewart appeared via videolink from HMP Inverness and admitted two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and one of police assault.

Defence agent David Patterson said his client had a “chaotic life” in the past but was doing better since being placed on a community payback order in May this year.

But when his mum died between then and now he turned to alcohol and this was the result.

“He is a young man who clearly had little direction in his life and who was needing support by was of that order,” he added.

“He doesn’t want to be in and out of prison and up until the passing of his mother he was quite content and living a fairly normal life.

“He was clearly quite proud of working hard and being alcohol and drug-free, and as a result offending free.”

Mr Patterson said the argument with his now ex-girlfriend came about after she made a “derogatory comment” about his late mother and that he accepts he “acted in a wholly unacceptable fashion”.

Sheriff David Harvie noted that background reports deemed Stewart, of no fixed abode but currently a prison at HMP Inverness, to be of “maximum risk to the public”.

He refused his bail and Stewart was remanded in custody while a psychiatric report is carried out.

Sentencing was deferred until next month.

