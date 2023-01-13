Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks By Kathryn Wylie January 13, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 13, 2023, 6:53 am John Easson appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Inverurie man caught drink-driving claims he was only moving car due to bad weather 'Shining' attack knifeman on tag for refusing to keep away from wife Argentinian woman caught drink-driving while celebrating World Cup win Nightclub reveller left police officer needing tetanus booster and Hep C checks 'I have a short fuse': Man's apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out Hibs fans accused of causing 'great terror' as supporters clash outside Aberdeen pub Drunk passenger who fell over on bus assaulted driver who refused him a refund 'Reckless and dangerous': Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends Drink-driving courier who swerved into traffic was five-times the limit Deadly heart condition led to tractor driver's river drowning, inquiry concludes Most Read 1 ‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends 2 First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’ 3 Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened… 4 Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency 5 Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly 6 Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months 7 ‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out 8 ‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology 9 Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig More from Press and Journal Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League… Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051 Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help? Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden? The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan' 'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined… My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on… Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture? Editor's Picks Thousands of jobs promised for Highlands as Cromarty Firth confirmed as low-tax ‘freeport’ Residents face eviction from Loch Awe Holiday Park Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency Hibs fans accused of causing ‘great terror’ as supporters clash outside Aberdeen pub Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened before CCTV installed Councillors scrap plans for new 120-space nursery in Aberdeen’s west end