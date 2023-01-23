‘How is this justice?’: Sex abuse victims of ‘trusted’ Tain publican hit out at early release date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘How is this justice?’: Sex abuse victims of ‘trusted’ Tain publican hit out at early release date

By Louise Glen
January 23, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 5:02 pm
Victims of abuse in Tain have said they are sickened by the nine months their abuser will spend in jail. Image: Supplied.
Victims of abuse in Tain have said they are sickened by the nine months their abuser will spend in jail. Image: Supplied.

Victims of a Highland sex offender have hit out at the news he will be released in the summer – just nine months into his sentence.

Alan Nimmons was jailed for 18 months in October after being found guilty of two indecent assaults, one with a child under 16, and two counts of sexual assault.

He was the boss of the Railway Hotel in Tain when he targeted the four boys, plying them with alcohol and cigarettes, over a 10-year period.

Jailing the 39-year-old, Sheriff Sara Matheson described it as a “serious case of predatory sexual conduct”. She also put him on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

But now his victims have been notified he is due to be released on licence on July 10 – prompting fears he could return to the north.

Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

‘We have gone through hell’

One mum, whose son was abused from when he was a young teen, said: “Last week we got a letter telling us that Nimmons would be out of jail in nine months, and due out in July 10.

“It was shocking. We have gone through hell. The abuse lasted much longer than the sentence, and that is not right. We can not imagine why someone who has preyed on young victims will be allowed out into the community.”

She said her son has struggled to get his life back on track and is worried of the impact Nimmons’ possible return to the north would have on him and others.

She added: “Nimmons still has family ties to Tain, so our question is ‘will he be allowed to return here?’. We have heard he has been offered work in the Highlands – and that just makes us feel sick.

“He has taken so much of our children’s lives, we do not want him to do it to anyone else.”

‘A knife in the back from the justice system’

Nimmons’, victims can not be named under Contempt of Court laws.

One of them however has spoken for the first time about his disappointment at the initial sentence – as well as his abuser’s imminent release.

Nimmons committed his offences between 2008 and 2018 – the same year he left his employment at the Railway Hotel.

Speaking out for the first time, the man said: “He has put me and other victims through years of abuse both mentally and physically.

“When we found out he only was given 18 months for sexual assault on more than one victim it was a punch in the gut, as it was, but now to be told he is only serving around the nine months mark is like a knife in the back from the justice system.”

Seething with pain about the way in which Nimmons abused him, he said: “He is sitting back having his cake and eating it. Meals cooked for him, TV, the gym  you name it.

“On the other hand, I live with what he done to me daily. I have flashbacks, it affects my daily life.

“Now I’ve to wait for him to walk the streets again not knowing where he is or when I could come face to face with the monster who sexually assaulted me.

“He has no remorse to any of us lads whatsoever.”

The Railway Hotel in Tain. Image: Google maps

‘The ifs and buts are endless’

A second victim called the sentence a “joke”.

He said: “He got 18 months, but serves nine, is that was what my 14 years of mental torture was worth to the courts?

“And then they wonder why no one trusts the system.”

The families have always believed there are other victims who have not come forward out of fear they would be stigmatised. They are not judging anyone for not coming forward – but have asked why anyone else would when the sentence was so short.

The victim continued: “How am I meant to put this behind me and move on when he will be out walking the streets in less than a year?

“It’s impossible to even comprehend the fear he still has over me, even though he’s inside, knowing he will be on the streets by the end of the year and then what?

“Back into mental torture not knowing if I turn a corner one day will I see him.

“The ifs and buts are endless and it’s a constant reminder of the shame and guilt he put me through.”

‘How is this justice?’

The mother of another victim, who is now raising her grandson on her son’s behalf as a result of the trauma he suffered, said: “It kills me to think Nimmons got such a short sentence and then he will be out to walk the streets. I was shocked to get the letter.”

She claimed many of his victims had turned to drugs to cope, or had since died.

She continued: “How can this be justice?”

“We trusted Nimmons and we drank with him in the pub, and he was doing this behind our back.

“This has affected us in ways that no one should be, I just don’t get how it can be fair?”

The Scottish Prison Service did not respond to a request for a comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Andrew Smith admitted downloading thousands of images and hours of videos of child sex abuse material. Image: DC Thomson.
'I don't even know why I do it': Oil worker found with 16 hours…
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
'A good example of bad driving': Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: 'You must not drink and…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a hen party sex assault and an upskirting voyeur
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders' register
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story Picture shows; Angela Cumming carried out a sexual assault during a hen party dare game.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Chris Sumner / Design Team Date; 13/01/2023
MSP to have 'serious discussions' with Amazon over sale of hen party dares cards…
CR0040649 - BLURRED Reporter Name - Bryan Rutherford Location - Aberdeen Story - Crime and Courts Team requests a photographer to attend police raids at unknown addresses in Aberdeen Picture Shows - second raid at Powis Place Wednesday 18 January - 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Exclusive: 'Significant' arrests in county lines crackdown as Aberdeen adopts new approach to drugs…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former RAF serviceman who previously lived in Elgin has been convicted of historical child sexual abuse in the Falkland Islands. Ryan Elstow preyed on two girls, one as young as 12 years old and a teenager who was aged no more than 16 at the time, during a five-year period. The 35-year-old targeted one victim by abusing his position of trust as a house parent responsible for the welfare of young residents of a boarding facility called Stanley House Picture shows; Police custody pic of Ryan Martin Elstow (DOB: DOB 23/01/1987) and the Falkland Islands. N/A. Supplied by Royal Falkland Islands Police (Ryan Elstow mugshot) / Shutterstock (Falkland Islands pic) Date; Unknown
'Manipulative' former north-east serviceman jailed abroad for historical child sexual abuse

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Search called off for man missing from North Sea rig
2
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Police launch investigation after reports of disturbance at Aberdeen high rise
8
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

The British Airways flight was cancelled on Monday night. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.
Multiple British Airways flights between Aberdeen and Heathrow cancelled due to poor weather in…
Rhys Thomas in action for Keith against Turriff United.
Rhys Thomas signs for Formartine United after leaving Cove Rangers
Many pupils across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire are being givenn the opportunity to take part in the make up courses. Image: Glamcandy/ ThisPR
More Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire pupils given chance to benefit from acclaimed eye-opening make-up courses
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin'. Picture shows; Buckie lifeboat . Buckie . Supplied by Buckie Lifeboat Date; 20/02/2022
New Buckie RNLI crew members complete first search operation
Tasty delights on offer at Namaste Delhi on Aberdeen's Bridge Street as part of Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Scott Begbie/DC Thomson
Namaste Delhi brings light and love of food to Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Rahsan Yucel opened Turquoise Cafe last month to realise a life-long dream. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turquoise: The new Holburn Street cafe serving up Turkish coffee and Aberdeen's warmest welcome
Courier News, files pic story . Herring Gull at St Andrews harbour. Pic shows; Herring gull or seagull at St Andrews harbour for files. Tuesday, 30th April, 2019. Kris Miller/DC Thomson Media.
Readers' letters: Aberdeen seagulls and salmon farming has become a scapegoat
death drop aberdeen
Death Drop: Fierce nuns to slay in new drag murder mystery heading for Aberdeen
Scotland's first first minister, Donald Dewar, on the day of the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999 (Image: Jeremy Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Don't write the union off yet - stable change is happening behind…
A plan has been agreed for the Inshes junction. Image: DCT Media
Major changes are finally on the way for one of Inverness's most notorious roundabouts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented