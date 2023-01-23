Namaste Delhi brings light and love of food to Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Namaste Delhi brings light and love of food to Aberdeen Restaurant Week

By Scott Begbie
January 23, 2023, 5:00 pm
Tasty delights on offer at Namaste Delhi on Aberdeen's Bridge Street as part of Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Scott Begbie/DC Thomson
Tasty delights on offer at Namaste Delhi on Aberdeen's Bridge Street as part of Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Scott Begbie/DC Thomson

On a bleak and freezing Friday night in the middle of January, you need a bit of light and love in your life.

Which is where Namaste Delhi comes into its own – a bright, colourful place to eat food that is crafted by people who have a genuine love for what they are doing in the kitchen.

And it doesn’t hurt at all that this hugely-popular place on Bridge Street is one of the stars of Aberdeen Restaurant Week that is now in full swing. Two courses for £20? That’ll do nicely thanks.

So my other half and I decided to brave the skating rinks that were masquerading as the streets of Aberdeen and picked our way carefully to Namaste Delhi on Bridge Street to get some instant sunshine in our lives.

Bright lights make Namaste Delhi an attractive destination for dining in Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Scott Begbie/DC Thomson

Namaste Delhi

That happens as soon as you go through the door into the warm interior and are treated by the beaming smile of a waiter, ready to sweep you to your table and hit you up with some poppadoms and chutney to get your culinary experience going.

Darn tasty they were, too, with a trio of dips that offered a bit of a warm-up for your taste buds. The green one was “mmmmm” and hot.

We weren’t there to snack though, not with a smorgasbord of delights to choose from off the special restaurant week menu.

The food

Sitting right at the top was a choice of starters including a mixed vegetarian option and a mixed non-vegetarian option. So why not have both, we thought.

Turned out to be a grand choice, too, with a range of tasty morsels, a variety of crunchy pakora – both veg and chicken – a delightfully crisp samosa filled with melting veg and spicy chicken tikka to go with a chicken lollipop.

Plenty of starters to share on Namaste Delhi’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu. Image: Scott Begbie/DC Thomson

True to the spirit of restaurant week being a voyage of discovery, I also discovered I really like paneer tikka, not something I would normally choose. It was like a spicy, deep-fried halloumi and just bursting with flavour.

Mains dealt with, we sipped away at our pints of Kingfisher and had a bit of a yack, as you do when you’re relaxed and enjoying yourself. And Namaste Delhi is a fine place to relax, with a chilled vibe, lifted by the colourful flags and funky paintings – and a roof bedecked with bright upside down brollies.

Our mains arrived in short order, with both of us plumping for different choices to those we would normally make. We agreed on “sharesies” so went with a veggie and non-veg option.

The welcoming interior of Namaste Delhi. Image: Scott Begbie/DC Thomson.

We were guided by the simple restaurant week menu – but how can you decline one offering described as the “heartthrob dish of India” and another billed as A MUST TRY DISH with block caps and everything?

The maa ki dall lived up to its heartthrob billing. It was a brimming bowl of black lentils in a rich creamy and buttery sauce. Apparently, this is crafted overnight on a slow fire. Well, the end result is worth all that time and effort. It was just sublime, the perfect balance between the earthy flavour of the lentils and the bright flashes of a spectrum of spices.

The earthy delights of Namaste Delhi’s sublime maa ki dall. Image: Scott Begbie/DC Thomson

I could have just eaten the lot with a spoon, but it did go rather well with the soft-as-a-pillow garlic naan we ordered and the fluffy jeera rice, shot through with cumin seeds.

Meanwhile, the Delhi murg makhanani turned out to be very much a “must try”.

This was a vibrant reddy-orange colour and had a heady aroma that was a tango between sweet and spicy. A wee dip of the naan into the sauce confirmed that it was a zesty affair indeed – with bursts of orange citrus in there.

A few forkfuls in – especially with pieces of chicken that were cooked to perfection – and suddenly the chilli in the dish introduced itself with a “ta-da!”.

Splashes of colour make Namaste Delhi an inviting place to dine. Image: Scott Begbie/DC Thomson

The verdict

It was all heady stuff and for £20 a skull, it has to count as one of the big attractions of Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

Don’t take my word for it, though, go and check it out for yourself – along with the many other restaurants joining this jamboree of excellent cuisine.

Information

A: Namaste Delhi, 64 Bridge Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6JN

T: 01224 379920

W: namastedelhi.co.uk

Price: £20 per person for two courses

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: Two courses for £20.

