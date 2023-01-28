Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’

By Kathryn Wylie
January 28, 2023, 6:00 am
Donald Johnstone was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson
Donald Johnstone was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson

A teenager who permanently scarred a 34-year-old man by striking him over the head with a glass bottle told police he felt intimidated by the “old man”.

Donald Johnstone, 18, hit the bottle over the head of his victim, who had been walking home after socialising with friends in Elgin.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told Elgin Sheriff Court Johnstone attacked the man in Newmill Road at around 9.10pm on May 21 last year.

She said: “The witness became aware of a group of youths and by the way they were shouting and being abusive he believed they were abusive towards him so decided to approach them.

“He approached the accused who immediately lunged towards him and struck him over the head with a glass bottle causing him to fall to the ground.

“An independent witness saw what had happened and felt alarmed so called the police.”

Claimed ‘old man’ started on him

When officers attended Johnstone’s victim had already gotten up and begun walking home however he was traced nearby with a bloodied face.

“He initially didn’t want to discuss the matter and wanted to go home however then chose to speak about the incident,” said the fiscal depute.

Police officers traced Johnstone in the Kingsmills area and he told them he’d “bottled” the man because he “thought he was going to start on him”.

Once cautioned and charged he stated: “I don’t know why I am getting charged for an old man starting on me and intimidating me.”

His victim received medical treatment and required a 1cm glue line to close a cut on his head which left a scar.

Johnstone admitted a charge of assault to injury.

Seeking help for alcohol misuse

His defence agent Robert Cruickshank said: “He is noted to be apologetic and remorseful.

“Mr Johnstone acknowledges he was very drunk when he committed this offence.”

After first expressing her surprise that “34 constitutes old nowadays” Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov handed Johnstone, of Kingsmills, Elgin, 180 hours of unpaid work and 18 months of supervision.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

