Pet Portraits: Taz streches out to grab the prize

By Carol-Ann Mackenzie
January 28, 2023, 6:00 am
Taz has the purr-fect pose to nab the prize.
Taz has the purr-fect pose to nab the prize.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that terrific Taz is a well-deserved winner.

Chilled-out cat Taz certainly looks like they are living their best life at home in Huntly with owner Fiona Coutts.

And they are not the only pet showing off a purr-fect pose this week. Our gallery below features a range of cute kitties, gorgeous pups and even a brilliant budgie who will have you saying ‘aww’.

The marvellously-monikered Meowski takes pride of place at Sian Jenkins’ Aberdeen home. You’re right, Meowski, why would anyone want to look at anything else anyway?
Dashing Digsy demonstrates how to perfectly say: ‘Cheese!’ and smile for the camera. The marvellous model posed perfectly at Allan Park in Cults for Donna Petrie.
Well, we’re sure you have a ball somewhere in your house, but it’s not as good as Luna’s ball, is it? The gorgeous girl is rightly proud of her excellent toy at Kat Douglas’s home in Insch.
Kayleigh Archibald’s daughters Carly and Sophia hit the Christmas present jackpot in Banchory – Santa brought Nellie!
We get the feeling Buddy doesn’t want to share! Jackie Gibson’s wee champ enjoys teddy cuddles in Peterhead.
Sunshine? Check. Lovely woodland? Tick. Goodest good boy ever? Oh yes! Cooper shines in the sun at Tullos Wood, Aberdeen, with Kristina Smith.
Kimberley Slater calls tiny Tam a lovable rogue. But the precious pup looks a picture of innocence in Oldmeldrum!
We suppose Beau could be yawning, but we like to think he’s letting out his inner lion! The lovely lad lives in Portlethen with Carrie Riddell.
Forget make-up, pouting and fancy lights, THIS is how you take a selfie! Harris’s love for life on his sunset walk shines through this fab photo. Laura Hood’s special springer spaniel from Cupar, Fife, is the only influencer we need.
Sara and Sasha step things up in Brechin! The superstar sisters live with lucky Linda Burns.
Who needs fur? Apache the budgie fabulously flies the flag for feathers at Seonaid Johnston’s in Stanley, near Perth.
Oh, Esme, the eyes certainly have it! How does Courtney Davidson get anything other than petting you done in Turriff?
It’s fun to stay at the Y.M.C.A!! Our star pet had to be terrific Taz, who channelled a dance floor classic in Huntly. We really hope Fiona Coutts took advantage and tickled that amazing tummy while he was at it!
Sometimes life is really unfair. All we want is a Minty cuddle, but we can’t have one! The utterly adorable working cocker spaniel saves her snuggles for Billie Mackay in Bankfoot, Perthshire.
Polished pup Mia styles it out in Kintore. Pauline Lamont’s fashionable four-legged friend makes the penguin look work!

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card. At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers. You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

