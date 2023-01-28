Pet Portraits: Taz streches out to grab the prize

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that terrific Taz is a well-deserved winner.

Chilled-out cat Taz certainly looks like they are living their best life at home in Huntly with owner Fiona Coutts.

And they are not the only pet showing off a purr-fect pose this week. Our gallery below features a range of cute kitties, gorgeous pups and even a brilliant budgie who will have you saying ‘aww’.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card. At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers. You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.