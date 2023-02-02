Man admits violent doorstep assault on 82-year-old Elgin pensioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man admits violent doorstep assault on 82-year-old Elgin pensioner

By Jenni Gee
February 2, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 1:00 pm
Arron Lonie admitted the assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Arron Lonie admitted the assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An 82-year-old Elgin man was viciously attacked after he opened his back door to a stranger.

The OAP thought the silhouette through the glass was his brother but when he opened his door he was faced with 35-year-old Arron Lonie.

After first asking to speak to a person the pensioner didn’t know, Lonie launched into his brutal attack, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that the octogenarian had been home alone at his Inchbroom Walk property when he heard a knock on the back door at around 7.30pm.

“He went to have a look and saw a tall, thin male through the glass and assumed it was his brother,” Ms Eastwood said.

OAP mistook caller for brother

“He opened the door slightly and realised it was not his brother, it was in fact the accused who asked for a man named Andy.”

The pensioner told Lonie he didn’t know the person he was looking for, prompting Lonie to begin shouting at him.

The 82-year-old then closed the door and began to walk away, while Lonie shouted and repeatedly banged on the door.

Fearing that the door was about to be damaged, the pensioner opened it again to tell Lonie to go away.

“As soon as he opened the door the accused began swinging punches at him,” Ms Eastwood said.

Man punched pensioner on ground

The OAP was struck to the face and then dragged out of the door and shoved into a wall where he hit his head and fell to the ground.

Lonie’s assault didn’t end there and he then rained blows down on the stricken pensioner.

A witness heard the commotion and called for police and ambulance.

Paramedics treated the pensioner, who was bruised and had a laceration on his forehead which required glueing, while officers traced Lonie who was found with “blood on his knuckles” and detained.

Lonie admitted a single charge of assault to injury relating to the attack on September 15 last year.

Sheriff Robert Frazer deferred sentencing for reports and solicitor Stephen Carty reserved his comments in mitigation until the case calls again.

Lonie, of Saint Bryde’s Court, Lhanbryde, was released on bail in the meantime.

