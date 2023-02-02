Man admits violent doorstep assault on 82-year-old Elgin pensioner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 82-year-old Elgin man was viciously attacked after he opened his back door to a stranger.

The OAP thought the silhouette through the glass was his brother but when he opened his door he was faced with 35-year-old Arron Lonie.

After first asking to speak to a person the pensioner didn’t know, Lonie launched into his brutal attack, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that the octogenarian had been home alone at his Inchbroom Walk property when he heard a knock on the back door at around 7.30pm.

“He went to have a look and saw a tall, thin male through the glass and assumed it was his brother,” Ms Eastwood said.

OAP mistook caller for brother

“He opened the door slightly and realised it was not his brother, it was in fact the accused who asked for a man named Andy.”

The pensioner told Lonie he didn’t know the person he was looking for, prompting Lonie to begin shouting at him.

The 82-year-old then closed the door and began to walk away, while Lonie shouted and repeatedly banged on the door.

Fearing that the door was about to be damaged, the pensioner opened it again to tell Lonie to go away.

“As soon as he opened the door the accused began swinging punches at him,” Ms Eastwood said.

Man punched pensioner on ground

The OAP was struck to the face and then dragged out of the door and shoved into a wall where he hit his head and fell to the ground.

Lonie’s assault didn’t end there and he then rained blows down on the stricken pensioner.

A witness heard the commotion and called for police and ambulance.

Paramedics treated the pensioner, who was bruised and had a laceration on his forehead which required glueing, while officers traced Lonie who was found with “blood on his knuckles” and detained.

Lonie admitted a single charge of assault to injury relating to the attack on September 15 last year.

Sheriff Robert Frazer deferred sentencing for reports and solicitor Stephen Carty reserved his comments in mitigation until the case calls again.

Lonie, of Saint Bryde’s Court, Lhanbryde, was released on bail in the meantime.