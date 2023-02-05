Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up

By Kathryn Wylie
February 5, 2023, 5:00 pm
Craig Sinclair leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Craig Sinclair leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage

A bus firm employee kicked and punched a colleague after a bust-up at the Elgin depot.

Craig Sinclair’s violence was a culmination of bad blood at Stagecoach’s East Road facility, which had seen him storm off his shift days earlier.

Elgin Sheriff Court heard he told his manager he was “done” and “wouldn’t be coming back” – remarks his boss took as a verbal resignation.

It was only after Sinclair received a letter confirming his termination that he seemed to have a change of heart – and things turned violent.

Sinclair, 27, stormed back into the depot four days after his apparent resignation and attacked the colleague.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said the incident happened around 10pm on November 12 last year.

‘You haven’t heard the last of this’

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said: “He came down the corridor passing the manager’s office and she called his name to try to speak to him, however he kept walking.

“She heard him say ‘f*** off’ and ‘don’t f****** speak to me’ before he entered her office placing a letter on her desk.

“He was shouting ‘this is not a resignation’ and she asked him to calm down.”

Sinclair then shouted: “You haven’t heard the last of this, I am taking this higher.”

The Stagecoach bus depot in East Road, Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps

He then stormed out of the office slamming the door so hard the woman thought it was going to come off its hinges.

Another witness overheard the shouting coming from the manager’s office and heard Sinclair saying something about tools and a contract before emerging from the room.

He shoulder-barged past a colleague, who asked if he was okay and what was wrong.

Sinclair responded to those concerns by punching the man on the back of the head, continuously punching and kicking him on the body and pushing him to the floor.

Punched and kicked colleague in workplace

The fiscal added: “The witness tried to get free of him and push him to the floor to restrain him.

“Other witnesses heard the commotion in the corridor and they began trying to pull the accused off of the man.

“They managed to get him off and into an office to calm down.”

Sinclair’s victim was left with scratches and cuts to his face and some shoulder pain.

The police were contacted and he was cautioned and arrested.

Spoke for himself in the dock

Sinclair did not have a solicitor and represented himself in court.

He admitted charges of assault to injury and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff Robert McDonald told him he had a limited criminal record but said that “whatever his reasoning” his behaviour on that day had been “completely unacceptable”.

He fined Sinclair, of Glebe Road, Kinloss, £840.

