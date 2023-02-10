Drink-driver crashed on way home from Christmas night out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drink-driver crashed on way home from Christmas night out

By Kathryn Wylie
February 10, 2023, 11:45 am
Colin Rose appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image; Facebook/ DC Thomson
Colin Rose appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image; Facebook/ DC Thomson

A Christmas night out ended in the cells after an Elgin reveller made the “foolish decision” to drive home.

Colin Rose didn’t get far, however, and crashed his car into a bollard just moments into the illegal journey home.

A taxi driver spotted his crashed car and called police, who found him to be almost four times the drink-drive limit, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said the incident happened in the early hours of December 16 last year.

Immediately came clean to police

“Police officers were on mobile parole when they were alerted by a taxi driver to a road traffic collision on Station Road,” she said.

“They attended and noted there was significant damage to the vehicle in question and also to a keep-left bollard.

“The accused was stood next to the driver’s door and stated to police that he was driving under the influence and had crashed his car.”

A breath test at Elgin Police Station gave his reading of 100mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22mcg.

The 42-year-old admitted a drink-driving charge at the earliest opportunity.

His defence agent Matthew O’Neill said Rose’s walk home took him near his parked vehicle and that’s when he made the fateful decision to drive.

Walk home took him past his car

“He is full of apologies and regrets that he has become involved in something of this nature,” the solicitor added.

“It’s perhaps no surprise given the time of year that he had been out on a sociable evening in the run-up to Christmas.

“He had driven himself into town with the intention of leaving his car in town and collecting it the next day.

“He began his walk home at the end of the night out however that took him nearby to his parked vehicle and he made the foolish decision to attempt to drive it home.

“He didn’t get very far into that endeavour and the incident in question made it clear he should not have tried to do it.”

He said Rose, who had never been in court before and works full time, had been struggling with “ups and downs in life” at the time.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov banned Rose, of Milnefield Avenue, Elgin, from the road for 16 months and deemed him suitable to complete a drink-drive rehab course to reduce that ban by 25%.

She also fined him £710.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

