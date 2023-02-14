Drunk man staggered into road, threatened motorists and damaged car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunk man staggered into road, threatened motorists and damaged car

By Jenni Gee
February 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 14, 2023, 6:35 am
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A drunk man staggered into the road, then targeted concerned motorists and damaged a vehicle, a court has heard.

Richard Thomson appeared drunk as he walked along the A95 towards Grantown on Spey.

He staggered into the road, disrupting traffic, before confronting drivers and targeting their vehicles.

Thomson, 34, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in relation to the incident on May 6 last year.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told the court that Thomson appeared intoxicated and was acting in an “aggressive and confrontational manner” as he walked along the trunk road.

‘You are dead’

As he staggered onto the road vehicles stopped, at which point he approached the cars and confronted motorists, telling one: “You are dead”.

When another vehicle stopped after swerving to avoid Thomson he shouted and swore at the driver and accused him of trying to kill him.

When the driver got out of his vehicle Thomson pushed him on the chest and knocked him to the ground.

“Other witnesses shouted at the accused to leave the witness alone after which he approached their car and hit the car door,” Ms MacEwan said.

“The accused was still shouting and swearing and began punching the wing mirror with his fist and then broke off the wing mirror.”

Drunk man swung belt at cars

After this Thomson walked away swinging his belt and trying to hit passing vehicles with it.

When police arrived on the scene Thomson struggled with them and had to be restrained to the ground.

He shouted “f*** your charges” at officers.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Thomson, of Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey: “This is an appalling way to behave, you upset alarmed and caused chaos for a number of people.”

She placed him on a structured deferred sentence for six months.

