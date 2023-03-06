Man threw dumbbell through flat window during disturbance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man hurled a dumbbell through the window of a flat during a disturbance, a court was told.

Police called to the scene spotted the item caught in a Venetian blind and hanging halfway out of the opening.

David Williamson was charged with culpable and reckless conduct in relation to the incident on July 9 2021.

The 42-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing after admitting the charge, as well as charges of threatening and abusive behaviour and assaulting police officers relating to a separate incident on May 29 2021.

Police spotted weight in window

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told the court that officers were dispatched to Miller Street in Inverness after reports of an ongoing disturbance.

When they arrived at the address, a one-storey building housing eight flats, a dumbbell “appeared to have been thrown from a flat at the locus.”

The hand weight was suspended halfway out of the window and was caught on a Venetian blind.

Ms MacEwan said the other charges from May 29 spoke for themselves.

These detailed how Williamson challenged officers to a fight and uttered threats of violence before pushing one officer and repeatedly attempting to headbutt another during incidents on Fairfield Road, Inverness, and at Burnett Road Police Station.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Williamson, said his client’s mental health and alcohol use had played a part in his behaviour, a fact which the accused recognised.

Mr Mann pointed out that two years had passed since the events in question and told the court his client had no other criminal matters outstanding.

Sheriff Robert Frazer placed Williamson, of Juniper Gardens, Inverness, on a community payback order with 12 months’ supervision and 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.