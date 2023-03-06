Man threw dumbbell through flat window during disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man threw dumbbell through flat window during disturbance

By Jenni Gee
March 6, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 6, 2023, 6:17 am
The incident occurred at Miller Street, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
The incident occurred at Miller Street, Inverness. Image: Google Street View

A man hurled a dumbbell through the window of a flat during a disturbance, a court was told.

Police called to the scene spotted the item caught in a Venetian blind and hanging halfway out of the opening.

David Williamson was charged with culpable and reckless conduct in relation to the incident on July 9 2021.

The 42-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing after admitting the charge, as well as charges of threatening and abusive behaviour and assaulting police officers relating to a separate incident on May 29 2021.

Police spotted weight in window

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told the court that officers were dispatched to Miller Street in Inverness after reports of an ongoing disturbance.

When they arrived at the address, a one-storey building housing eight flats, a dumbbell “appeared to have been thrown from a flat at the locus.”

The hand weight was suspended halfway out of the window and was caught on a Venetian blind.

Ms MacEwan said the other charges from May 29 spoke for themselves.

These detailed how Williamson challenged officers to a fight and uttered threats of violence before pushing one officer and repeatedly attempting to headbutt another during incidents on Fairfield Road, Inverness, and at Burnett Road Police Station.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Williamson, said his client’s mental health and alcohol use had played a part in his behaviour, a fact which the accused recognised.

Mr Mann pointed out that two years had passed since the events in question and told the court his client had no other criminal matters outstanding.

Sheriff Robert Frazer placed Williamson, of Juniper Gardens, Inverness, on a community payback order with 12 months’ supervision and 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

 

