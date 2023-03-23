Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash

Shafeer Rishad told police he did not see the marked vehicle with its blue lights flashing.

By Jenni Gee
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving

A trainee doctor was more than three times the drink-drive limit when he crashed into a parked police car at the scene of an A9 accident.

An officer had to run out of the path of Shafeer Rishad’s BMW, which hit the police vehicle with such force that one of its wheels was ripped off.

Rishad told officers he “did not see” the marked vehicle, which was stopped near the Newtonmore junction at Ralia with its blue lights activated.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told he had ignored an officer’s signals to slow down, causing the policeman to take evasive action.

Rishad, 25, previously admitted charges of drink-driving and dangerous driving in relation to the collision on January 26 of this year.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said that officers were on the scene following a two-vehicle crash that had partially blocked the carriageway.

They had parked around 75 yards south of the junction for Newtonmore with their blue lights activated while a recovery vehicle worked to clear the scene.

Ms MacEwan said: “The police witness was standing at the rear of the police vehicle and noted a vehicle travelling northbound failing to slow down or react to blue lights.

“He signalled for it to slow down, it did not.”

At this point, the officer ran across the carriageway and onto the southbound verge to avoid being struck by Rishad’s BMW, which then “collided heavily” with the police vehicle.

Impact ripped wheel from police car

The impact ripped a wheel from the marked car, which rolled into traffic, colliding with another vehicle and then one of the cars being recovered from the previous collision.

“It narrowly missed police witnesses who were in the vicinity,” the fiscal depute added.

Officers checked on the driver of the BMW and found he “appeared confused, was disorientated, and didn’t know what had happened”.

They noted that Rishad “smelled strongly of alcohol” and he stated that he “did not see” the vehicle.

Rishad failed a roadside breath test and subsequent testing found him to have 78 microgrammes of alcohol per litre of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 22.

Shafeer Rishad ran from court following his sentencing for dangerous drink-driving

Solicitor Michael Lyon, for Rishad, told the court his client was “extremely fortunate” not to be facing a more serious charge.

He said the second-year medical trainee had apologised to officers in the wake of the incident and wished to reiterate that apology, especially to the officer he had failed to slow for.

“If it wasn’t for his quick action at the time we could have been dealing with something much more serious,” Mr Lyon said.

Alcohol had ‘become problematic’

He said alcohol had “become problematic” for Rishad.

“There is a GMC investigation running alongside this, he is under constant monitoring and assessment,” Mr Lyon said, adding that Rishad was subject to regular alcohol testing and was undergoing counselling.

Sheriff Sara Matheson said it was “a grave matter”.

She noted that Rishad, of Cumlodden Drive, Maryhill, was more than three times the limit and had travelled “a considerable distance from Glasgow”.

She placed him on a community payback order with 18 months supervision and 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Rishad – who avoided press cameras after the case by sprinting from the court building – was also banned from the roads for 20 months and will need to sit an extended test before getting back behind the wheel.

Speaking after the sentencing, Inspector Donnie Mackinnon, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “This incident highlights the dangers of drink-driving and how it adversely affects a driver’s decision-making, awareness and cognitive ability. We are thankful that no one was injured as a result.

“The consequences could have been far worse, not only for those directly involved but for their families and friends, so I appeal to road users to make safe and sensible decisions, one of which is never drive after consuming alcohol or drugs, because it can be life-changing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Teenager repeatedly punched boy, 15, as he lay injured on Aberdeen street
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Aberdeen Boys' Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Inverurie boy caught in FA crackdown on racist World Cup tweets
The High Court in Glasgow
Man accused of Aberdeen rape after allegedly trying to procure a prostitute
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Men rounded on relative's attacker with baseball bat after 'rage took over'
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Dog owner jailed after 'wanton cruelty' of bulldog and Staffordshire bull terrier
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Drink-driver threatened to kill concerned member of public after crashing into wall
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Domestic abuser told mum of his kids they'd be better off if she died

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
6
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
7
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
8
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
9
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…
Shafeer Rishad collided with a police car while drink-driving
Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of 'postcode lottery' for access to life-changing insulin…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented