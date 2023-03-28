Crofter put up ‘offensive’ signs about neighbours and tailgated their vehicle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crofter who fell out with his neighbours put up “offensive” signs about them and tailgated their vehicle.

Douglas Sinclair, 56, also shouted and swore at his neighbours during a frightening four-month-long episode of stalking.

The painter-decorator admitted to subjecting the couple to a course of conduct which caused them fear and alarm.

Sinclair, of Badluarach in Dundonell, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court where the father-of-three was fined £850.

His victims have since moved away to the Lairg area, following the ordeal that lasted between May 1 2021 and September 30 2021.

‘He erected various offensive signage about them’

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court: “They didn’t get on during that time. He would shout and swear at them when he saw them passing. Or he would do a slow hand clap.

“When they were attending their chickens, he made abusive gestures and remarks like ‘you are a f****** joke’ and erected various offensive signage about them.

“One referred the market value of their croft: ‘£375k. No way. More like £175k’.

“Another read, ‘Happy days. Look out Lairg’ and it had a plastic raven under it.

“He would also tailgate their vehicle on rural roads,” Mr Morton added.

‘My client should have minded his own business’

Defence solicitor John MacColl explained: “When they moved up there, there was no difficulties and they would socialise together.

“But matters progressed as he perceived they were acting unfairly towards a member of their own family.

“It came to a head when a younger couple moved up from England and they were being difficult with them. My client should have minded his own business.”

Along with an £850 fine, Sheriff Sara Matheson also imposed a one-year non-harassment order on Sinclair to prevent any repetition.

