Crofter put up ‘offensive’ signs about neighbours and tailgated their vehicle

The Dundonell man made abusive gestures and remarks whenever he would see his neighbours, who eventually moved away.

By David Love
Douglas Sinclair appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Douglas Sinclair appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A crofter who fell out with his neighbours put up “offensive” signs about them and tailgated their vehicle.

Douglas Sinclair, 56, also shouted and swore at his neighbours during a frightening four-month-long episode of stalking.

The painter-decorator admitted to subjecting the couple to a course of conduct which caused them fear and alarm.

Sinclair, of Badluarach in Dundonell, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court where the father-of-three was fined £850.

His victims have since moved away to the Lairg area, following the ordeal that lasted between May 1 2021 and September 30 2021.

‘He erected various offensive signage about them’

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court: “They didn’t get on during that time. He would shout and swear at them when he saw them passing. Or he would do a slow hand clap.

“When they were attending their chickens, he made abusive gestures and remarks like ‘you are a f****** joke’ and erected various offensive signage about them.

“One referred the market value of their croft: ‘£375k. No way. More like £175k’.

“Another read, ‘Happy days. Look out Lairg’ and it had a plastic raven under it.

“He would also tailgate their vehicle on rural roads,” Mr Morton added.

‘My client should have minded his own business’

Defence solicitor John MacColl explained: “When they moved up there, there was no difficulties and they would socialise together.

“But matters progressed as he perceived they were acting unfairly towards a member of their own family.

“It came to a head when a younger couple moved up from England and they were being difficult with them. My client should have minded his own business.”

Along with an £850 fine, Sheriff Sara Matheson also imposed a one-year non-harassment order on Sinclair to prevent any repetition.

