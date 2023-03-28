Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for £600,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for £600,000

Property hunters are sure to be blown away by this incredible home complete with tonnes of entertaining space, 10 acres of land and a fitness suite.

By Rosemary Lowne
Home is where the heart is at Craigmill which has a fitness suite, 10 acres of land and five bedrooms. Photos supplied by Remax.
Home is where the heart is at Craigmill which has a fitness suite, 10 acres of land and five bedrooms. Photos supplied by Remax.

With an indoor endless pool, sauna and steam room, this amazing Alford home is sure to get those feel-good endorphins flowing.

Set within 10 acres of glorious countryside, Craigmill is a fantastic five-bedroom family with plenty of outdoor space for horses, ponies or livestock.

The resplendent rural retreat is home to Joan Gilbert-Stevens, who has retired from the oil industry, and her husband Karl Stevens, a self-employed production chemist and model railway shop owner.

With its own sauna, Craigmill is the epitome of a hot property. Photos supplied by Remax.

Over the years the couple have put their blood, sweat and tears into turning the property into the wonderful home it is today.

“The house and garden have been extensively renovated and modernised,” says Joan.

“The adjoining land was purchased which extended the boundary allowing us to install a large double garage, two large agricultural sheds, numerous outhouses, two greenhouses, a barbecue area, fruit garden and a developing woodland.

“The house itself has been modernised and includes an indoor endless swimming pool/ exercise room, sauna and steam room.”

Excellent location

After 30 blissfully happy years, the couple have reluctantly put their home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

“We’ll miss everything – we have loved developing our home and we will always have great memories of our years at Craigmill,” says Joan.

Enjoying an excellent location, just a short drive from the thriving village of Alford, it’s no surprise that the couple instantly fell in love with the home.

“We were looking for a new home in the area and the property was owned by a friend who was relocating down south and looking to sell,” says Joan.

“It had character and a large garden with lots of scope for development.”

The split level kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Photos supplied by Remax.

Split level kitchen

Perfectly blending period features like high ceilings and window shutters with stylish décor, this beautiful bolthole is brimming with charm and character.

At the heart of the home is the stunning split level mezzanine style kitchen with superb storage space, a central island, a large multi fuel stove, a range of modern appliances and a quirky roof lantern window.

Made for entertaining, this beautiful home also has a dining room sun room and a garden/family room.

“We’ve enjoyed many memorable parties over the years as the field makes an ideal car park and camping area for those wanting to make a weekend of it with plenty of places to barbecue, play games and enjoy good company,” says Joan.

Breakfast is a stylish affair in the modern kitchen area. Photos supplied by Remax.

Sauna, pool and steam room

As well as plenty of space to host parties and family gatherings, the property is also the perfect place to relax and unwind as it has an indoor resistance pool, steam room and sauna.

And with so much space outside, Joan, a keen bee keeper who is a member of the Aberdeen and District Beekeepers Association, says the home is ideal for active families.

“The property would suit a family who likes the outdoors, needs plenty of space and ground, loves the countryside and can see the potential in developing the garden and woodland for the future,” says Joan.

“Alford is also a great location with good schools, a thriving local community and you can become as involved with as many activities as you would like – and still be remote if that is preferred.”

The resistance pool has a swim current generator that allows you to simulate swimming in long laps. Photos supplied by Remax.

Woodland and summer house

Outside, the property sits in extensive garden grounds with an adjoining woodland, a large summer house, two large green houses, a barbecue area and raised vegetable beds.

“The house is perfect for a growing family, the garden is great for keen gardeners and has lots of scope for development, the field is perfect for ponies or other livestock and plenty of space in the sheds if you have any activities that you want to participate in out with the house,” says Joan.

“Karl had a large O Gauge Railway in the spacious shed which is 10m x 30m all with power, lights and internet available.

“There are plenty of sheds for storage and the existing honey house where all of the beekeeping activities take place would lend itself to all manner of uses.”

Soak up the sun from the comfort of the conservatory. Photos supplied by Remax.

Brilliant neighbours

Asked what they’ve enjoyed most about their wonderful home, Joan says: “We have loved being at Craigmill, developing the property into what was our ideal home.

“The area is beautiful, the neighbours are excellent, the summer evenings are lovely for sitting outside and enjoying a glass of wine while the sun is setting and even when there is snow lying there is a great atmosphere of living in the area.”

Joan Gilbert-Stevens and her husband Karl Stevens have loved everything about their amazing home especially the outdoor barbecue area. Photo supplied by Joan Gilbert-Stevens.

To book a viewing

Craigmill, Muir of Fowlis, Alford, is on the market for offers over £600,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Gary Moyse at RE/MAX Scotland on 07810 010053 or check out the website remax-aberdeen.net

Tags

Conversation

2

