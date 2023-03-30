Crime & Courts Drink-driver caught after police follow snowy footprints from abandoned car Michael White lost control of his Vauxhall Mokka on the A93 near Ballater and ploughed into a snow drift. By Danny McKay March 30 2023, 5.00pm Share Drink-driver caught after police follow snowy footprints from abandoned car Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5559862/drink-driver-caught-after-police-follow-snowy-footprints-from-abandoned-car/ Copy Link Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police Meat thief with 20 cans-a-day lager habit assaulted Lidl worker Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation Sister of slain Brenda Page hits out as ex-husband appeals murder conviction Three-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads Ellon troublemaker wrote 'kill all police' in his own excrement and blood Pair caught with LSD worth £1,500 and more than 400 diazapam pills Prison 'inevitable' for driver who killed care home chef as he changed tyre at… Teenager assaulted bouncers and police after barging into Prohibition nightclub Brenda Page's murderer Christopher Harrisson to appeal conviction Most Read 1 Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital 2 Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022… 3 Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation 4 Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail 5 Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million 6 Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police 7 Ellon troublemaker wrote ‘kill all police’ in his own excrement and blood 8 Big Mannys’ Pizza strikes deal to open franchise in Inverurie 9 After buying a hall for £1, this Nairn charity has its eye on some… 10 Euan McColm: A rocky start for a first minister with a lot to prove More from Press and Journal Moy Country Fair to return this summer to celebrate the traditions of rural communities North Sea firms ‘disappointed’ over lack of windfall tax concessions Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees 3 Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be 'up to six months before two vessels'… Ballater's former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop Cascada star Natalie Horler promises 'high energy, fun night' when the chart-toppers perform in… Highland motorist creates special poster to warn drivers of Skye potholes Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban has fresh focus after almost five months on sidelines Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber Paula Holland will take on leadership of KPMG Aberdeen office as Martin Findlay retires Editor's Picks Sister of slain Brenda Page hits out as ex-husband appeals murder conviction Most popular baby names in the north and north-east in 2022 Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation Schoolboy Sol sets up sweetie business after Dragon’s Den-style pitch Cascada star Natalie Horler promises ‘high energy, fun night’ when the chart-toppers perform in Aberdeen Ballater’s former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop Most Commented 1 North East MP says patching works 'are not enough’ on A90 as Hatton repairs carried out 2 SNP rising star Màiri McAllan enters cabinet in oil and gas transition role 3 Three men arrested after heroin and crack cocaine seized in Fraserburgh 4 Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees 5 Council slammed for funding west end 'pet project' over saving libraries in poorer areas 6 Defeated SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes turns down government job offer from Humza Yousaf 7 Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business this summer 8 Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next 9 Highlander Kate Forbes narrowly beaten as Humza Yousaf wins SNP contest to become next first minister 10 David Knight: 'The Murrells' abandoning ship exposed so many hidden imperfections