Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber

Kyles centre Innes Macdonald faces six weeks on the sidelines.

By Danny Law
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.

Kyles Athletic’s Mowi Premiership campaign has suffered a blow with wing centre Innes Macdonald breaking his thumb and facing a six-week layoff.

“Innes is seeing a specialist next week but he’ll miss a key stretch of the season,” said co-manager Roddy Macdonald, his elder brother.

International defender Callum Miller is on the mend but not in time for Saturday’s league visit to joint leaders Newtonmore.

Iain Robinson and Mike Russell have hit five goals between them for More, who have conceded only one goal in three games.

Fifteen-year-old Matthew Sloss will be in the Oban Camanachd attack for their visit to the other joint table-toppers Caberfeidh.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “Matthew was unbelievable last week, scoring one and being involved in the other three.

“It would be harsh to leave him out and he’ll now stay in the senior squad this year.”

Four-game ban for MacRae

Oban, two points behind the leaders with a game in hand, welcome back Scott MacMillan and Daniel MacVicar from suspension but six-goal Craig Morrison carries a threat for the Strathpeffer side.

Last season’s runners-up Kinlochshiel, who have made a surprisingly sluggish start with two points from three, have new recruit Johnny MacAskill hit by a four-game suspension and are still without injured hitmen Jordan Fraser and John MacRae for their trip to winless Lovat.

Skye, who lost their only league game, play host to champions Kingussie who hope to have Calum Grant fit to return.

Beauly, who won their only fixture, have Angus Renwick back from suspension for their home game with Glasgow Mid Argyll who have lost both outings.

Mid Argyll’s ex-Beauly manager Allan MacRae is without Jamie MacFadyen with a hand injury while new skipper John Sweeney, the former Lochaber player, is a doubt with a foot problem.

The centenary Sutherland Cup tournament begins with 12 first round ties, with 2019 winners Lochside Rovers making the trip from Oban to face Fort William, successful in 2009, in arguably the most competitive clash.

Newtonmore, winners in the last two seasons, open their hat-trick bid against Strathspey at The Eilean while Aberdeen University face Boleskine at Farr. Western Isles side Lewis make the early ferry and coach trek to play Beauly with a noon start.

Elsewhere in the North, 2012 winners Kingussie host Inverness, 2010 winners Lovat, runners up in the past two seasons, head for Kinlochshiel while Caberfeidh entertain Skye and Glen Urquhart, whose last Sutherland success was 60 years ago, face Strathglass at Cannich.

Lochaber, in the South section this year, visit Kilmory, Bute visit 2014 winners Kyles, while Strachur-Dunoon head for Inveraray and Bute go to Glasgow Mid Argyll.

One final fling as Voice of Shinty prepares to hang up the microphone after 40 years

Knee injury curtails Callison

Stuart Callison, Lochaber’s new signing from Kilmallie, will miss the next two months of the National Division leaders’ campaign because of injury.

Callison sustained a knee injury in the Spean Bridge club’s opening game of the season, when he scored at Inveraray, and X-rays have revealed a serious setback for Lochaber.

Manager Ally Ferguson said: “Stuart has been confirmed as having a fractured kneecap, which is a huge disappointment for the lad and for the team.

“Last weekend’s win over Col Glen was the first game Stuart’s missed but we’re now looking at possibly late May or early June before he’s back playing.

“But his strike partner Ben Delaney has made a good comeback, working hard in training, as all the players are.

“Winning our first two games is encouraging but we’ll stay focused and take things as they come.”

Callison will miss some key matches, including the Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup quarter final at home to Newtonmore on April 15.

Then he sits out the home Camanachd Cup first round tie against Inverness the following week, the May 6 Balliemore Cup first round home tie with Inverness and possibly the May 27 Camanachd Cup second round tussle against Beauly, again at Spean Bridge.

Lochaber host Oban Celtic, also unbeaten after three draws, in Saturday’s National Division card. Joint leaders Kilmallie, with four-goal Callum MacDougall, the division’s top scorer, welcome Col Glen to their first Canal Park visit.

Fort William, seeking their first win, head for Inveraray who have Ross Montgomery suspended, while Strathglass visit Glen Urquhart, with both still to taste victory.

