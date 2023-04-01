Chef who was ‘unsteady’ near his van failed to provide samples to police

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A chef who was spotted unsteady on his feet near his van failed to provide samples to the police, a court has heard.

Craig Brown already had three drink-related road traffic offences when he admitted his fourth at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The 40-year-old father-of-two pled guilty to a failure to provide a sample on September 5 last year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said Brown was traced and then taken to Burnett Road Police Station.

“He refused to give two breath specimens without explanation,” she said.

‘A poor record’

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans said his client accepted he had a poor record.

“After this offence, he referred himself for rehab and now has a business plan to set up as a window cleaner.

“He currently has two jobs, one as a breakfast chef in Aviemore and another as a roofer on an ad hoc basis.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentence on Brown, of Sluggan Drive, Aveimore, until April 27 for a background report and a restriction of liberty assessment.