Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police

A former Ross County footballer who kicked off at home after taking a cocktail of painkillers and alcohol had to be pepper-sprayed twice by police.

Craig Kerr, 37, was in a drunken rage and left his girlfriend so frightened she had to run screaming from his home.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard the former professional footballer, who played for the Dingwall club for more than five years, is “ashamed” of his behaviour.

Fiscal depute Susan Love previously told the court that Kerr’s partner had been out in Forres for the day when she returned home to find him drunk and demanding apologies for some texts she had sent him.

He began shouting and swearing at her and she warned him she would call the police but he snatched the phone from her.

‘He snapped the phone in two’

The fiscal added: “Police got an abandoned call and could hear what sounded like a female screaming in the background.

“His partner went outside and called for help and he was pacing in the house as the phone was ringing.

“He realised it was the police and snapped the phone in two. Then he began to throw food around and a PlayStation console.”

When police officers arrived at the house in Masonic Court, Kerr was shouting and swearing and threatened he would “hurt them” if they arrested him.

One officer tried to take his arm to arrest him and he was pushed in the chest.

“The officer then discharged his PAVA spray to no effect,” Ms Love said.

As he continued to fight with officers he was sprayed with the incapacitant again, the court heard.

He also repeatedly spat towards the floor with the police in proximity before finally being arrested.

‘Your family were terrified’

Kerr, now of Balloch Road, Keith, admitted charges of threatening and abusive behaviour, assault to injury and assault.

Defence solicitor Brent Lockie said: “He had a nasty crushing injury in 2020 and was on severe painkillers. He should not have been mixing them with alcohol. He will require an operation in the future.

“He is ashamed of his behaviour and there has been no trouble since. He now only has the odd glass of wine with a steak.”

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told Kerr: “This was shocking behaviour. It was violent and in front of your family. They were terrified. Then you attacked the police officers who went to help your family.”

But the sheriff stopped short of jailing Kerr, instead ordering him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid community work.

She also instructed him to remain under 18 months of social work supervision and participate in an offender’s educational programme.

However, she warned him: “If you do not (carry out the order) then you will be brought back and sent to prison instead.”