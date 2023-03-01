Drunk boyfriend snapped phone in two as terrified girlfriend fled from house

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drunk man who left his girlfriend so frightened she ran screaming from his home had to be pepper sprayed by police.

Craig Kerr snapped his girlfriend’s phone in two during his drunken rage as concerned emergency call handlers tried to return the woman’s call, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Kerr, 37, had to be sprayed twice with a police incapacitate spray during a fight with constables at his home in Keith on May 8 last year.

Lashed out at girlfriend

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that Kerr’s partner had been out in Forres for the day when she returned home to find him drunk and demanding apologies for some texts she had sent him.

He began shouting and swearing at her and she warned him she would call the police but he snatched the phone from her.

The fiscal added: “Police got an abandoned call and could hear what sounded like a female screaming in the background.

“His partner went outside and called for help and he was pacing in the house as the phone was ringing.

“He realised it was the police and snapped the phone in two. Then he began to throw food around and a PlayStation console.”

When police officers arrived at the house in Masonic Court, Kerr was shouting and swearing and threatened he would “hurt them” if they arrested him.

Sprayed twice and punched by police

One officer tried to take his arm to arrest him and he was pushed in the chest.

“The officer then discharged his PAVA spray to no effect,” Ms Love said.

As he continued to fight with officers he was sprayed with the incapacitant again, the court heard.

He also repeatedly spat towards the floor with the police in proximity before finally being arrested.

Kerr, now of Balloch Road, Keith, admitted charges of threatening and abusive behaviour, assault to injury and assault.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told him: “This was absolutely appalling behaviour. I could send you to jail today.”

She deferred sentencing until next month and called for background reports meantime.

Kerr’s bail was continued.