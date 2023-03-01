Drunk boyfriend snapped phone in two as terrified girlfriend fled from house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunk boyfriend snapped phone in two as terrified girlfriend fled from house

By David Love
March 1, 2023, 11:45 am
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A drunk man who left his girlfriend so frightened she ran screaming from his home had to be pepper sprayed by police.

Craig Kerr snapped his girlfriend’s phone in two during his drunken rage as concerned emergency call handlers tried to return the woman’s call, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Kerr, 37, had to be sprayed twice with a police incapacitate spray during a fight with constables at his home in Keith on May 8 last year.

Lashed out at girlfriend

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that Kerr’s partner had been out in Forres for the day when she returned home to find him drunk and demanding apologies for some texts she had sent him.

He began shouting and swearing at her and she warned him she would call the police but he snatched the phone from her.

The fiscal added: “Police got an abandoned call and could hear what sounded like a female screaming in the background.

“His partner went outside and called for help and he was pacing in the house as the phone was ringing.

“He realised it was the police and snapped the phone in two. Then he began to throw food around and a PlayStation console.”

When police officers arrived at the house in Masonic Court, Kerr was shouting and swearing and threatened he would “hurt them” if they arrested him.

Sprayed twice and punched by police

One officer tried to take his arm to arrest him and he was pushed in the chest.

“The officer then discharged his PAVA spray to no effect,” Ms Love said.

As he continued to fight with officers he was sprayed with the incapacitant again, the court heard.

He also repeatedly spat towards the floor with the police in proximity before finally being arrested.

Kerr, now of Balloch Road, Keith, admitted charges of threatening and abusive behaviour, assault to injury and assault.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told him: “This was absolutely appalling behaviour. I could send you to jail today.”

She deferred sentencing until next month and called for background reports meantime.

Kerr’s bail was continued.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 12 hours due to a shed…
8
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190 mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist sent sprawling over bonnet by careless driver in Aberdeen city centre
Craig Kerr leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented