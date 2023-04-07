Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

Prosecutors claim Lewis Webster, of Aberdeen, placed a knife into his dad's hand after he had died.

By Connor Gordon
Lewis Webster will stand trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
Lewis Webster will stand trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Intruder too drunk to remember kicking in woman's door
Drunk man admits assaulting pregnant partner
Thief smashed way into caravan and fell asleep after missing bus home
Domestic abuser who targeted two different partners appears in the dock
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
Frustrated farmer verbally abused government official in row over funding delays
man arrested Inverness
Man charged following series of break-ins in just one day across north-east
Death of female prisoner ruled 'unavoidable' following inquiry
'I can ruin your life with one video': Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
'An insult to every domestic abuse victim': Mum brands sentence for serial abuser 'a…

School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 and staffing concerns
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…
Chinese flag
China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples
'I’m just getting started': Why 23-year-old Craig Robert Scott of Aberdeen's Bartenders Lounge is…
Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians journey fills head coach Jim Greenwood with pride
Orkney face difficult Hillhead Jordanhill test in efforts to make it seven wins on…

