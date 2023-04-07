Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns

The tourism and hospitality sectors are gearing up for a busy holiday season across the Highlands.

By Ross Hempseed
tourism richard lochhead
Richard Lochhead with Visit Inverness Loch Ness chief executive Michael Golding. Image: Whale like a Fish.

Highland business leaders have stressed the urgency of A9 dualling with the Scottish Government’s small business minister Richard Lochhead.

Among other topics under discussion were staffing challenges, the cost-of-living crisis, rising energy costs as well as Inverness Airport development.

Moray MSP Mr Lochhead was appointed by First Minister Humza Yousaf in the cabinet reshuffle.

Chief executive of Visit Inverness Loch Ness, Michael Golding, said the meeting at Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness was “extremely valuable” to highlight key issues.

 

The A9 dualling pledge was made by the SNP in 2007 and will miss the 2025 completion target. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The Scottish Government is under pressure to fulfil its pledge to dual the A9 from Perth to Inverness.

The project is widely considered to have significant benefits from the Highlands once completed, which the government now say is far beyond the original 2025 deadline.

Tourism and hospitality are two sectors which could benefit from improved transport links, which would have been emphasised at the meeting.

‘A world leader in 21st Century tourism’

Mr Lochhead has taken over the Tourism and Hospitality Industry Leadership Group to champion Scotland’s ambition to be a tourism leader.

Mr Golding said: “For the newly appointed minister to choose Inverness and Loch Ness for his first tourism meeting speaks volumes about our region’s contribution to Scotland’s tourism economy as a whole.

“There is no substitute for speaking directly to those running a business in tourism to really understand their priorities and, crucially, how the Scottish Government can help.”

Tourism business leaders gather to discuss the future with Small Business Minister Richard Lochhead. Image: VILN.

He knows how important tourism is to the Inverness area and was delighted with the chance to convey the challenges and opportunities within the industry.

Mr Lochhead added: “It was great to visit Inverness to meet local business leaders and hear first-hand about the opportunities for the sector as we strive to become a world leader in 21st Century tourism.

“Our discussion touched on many of the challenges currently facing the sector but also highlighted the dedication, quality and excellence of businesses operating in Inverness and the wider region.

“The tourism and hospitality sector plays a crucial role in our everyday lives and contributes to a well-being economy by creating jobs and sustaining communities.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented