Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper

A male youth has been charged in connection with the incident, Police Scotland has confirmed.

By Bryan Rutherford
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Racist threatened to break shop worker's jaw then pushed over lollipop display
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Drug-driver who was 16 times limit took cocaine after Scotland v Ukraine clash
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
'Housebound' tax dodger's unpaid work punishment could be 'light' woodwork at home
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Dog poisoner gets four extra months in jail for having secret mobile phone in…
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Fallout over Turkish politics sparked unprovoked and brutal attack
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Thief who stole children's cancer charity tin handed unpaid work
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Paedophile exposed thanks to P&J article handed curfew

Most Read

1
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
65-year-old motorcyclist killed following two-vehicle crash on the A835 near Garve
3
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
6
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
7
Corran ferry
British military could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid ferry crisis
8
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
9
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Highland road blocked following lorry crash near Oykel Bridge
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Caley Thistle thrilled by comeback victory, while Cove Rangers rue defensive frailties
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Cove Rangers 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Missing Clackmannanshire man believed to have travelled to Fort William
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Buckie net 90th minute winner to beat Formartine and stay four points clear at…
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Closure of Forfar Mart should come as a warning to the government
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Buchan farming family to host memorial event
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Keith Show judges announced as event moves to weekend format
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Lambing season well underway across the country
Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Ben Lowe: Living teenage dream as a farmer

Editor's Picks

Most Commented