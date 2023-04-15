Crime & Courts Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper A male youth has been charged in connection with the incident, Police Scotland has confirmed. By Bryan Rutherford April 15 2023, 6.57am Share Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5618530/trolley-thrown-from-three-storey-car-park-almost-hit-union-square-shopper/ Copy Link Police received a report that a trolley had been thrown from the three-storey car park in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]