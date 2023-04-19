Careless van driver admits killing Moray motorcyclist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Careless van driver admits killing Moray motorcyclist

Paul Fairbairn died following a crash which was caused by Gary Lowe on the A941 Elgin to Rothes road in June 2021.

By David Love
Paul Fairbairn. Image: Facebook
Paul Fairbairn. Image: Facebook

A careless van driver killed a biker by moving into the path of his oncoming motorcycle, throwing the rider over the vehicle’s roof.

The impact left Paul Fairbairn lying fatally injured on the A941 Elgin to Rothes road at Fogwatt on June 8 2021.

After being rushed to Dr Gray’s Hospital, the 44-year-old father of two was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gary Lowe, 56, who had been driving the Citroen Berlingo southbound at the time of the crash, has now admitted to causing death by careless driving.

He appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court, which heard that both men were experienced motorcyclist enthusiasts.

‘Projected over the handlebars, passing over the roof’

On the day of the daylight collision, Mr Fairbairn was travelling in the opposite direction to Lowe, Sheriff Sara Matheson was told.

He was on his Suzuki bike being followed by another car and Lowe and Mr Fairbairn were both within the 60mph speed limit, fiscal depute Niall Macdonald said.

“The accused signalled his intention to turn right into a junction. A witness anticipated that the accused and she would wait for those vehicles to pass before turning.”

The court heard that Mr Fairbairn’s position on the road meant he should have been easily seen but Lowe turned into his path.

“An eyewitness saw Mr Fairbairn pass over the van before landing between the verge and the middle of the road,” Mr Macdonald told the court.

“Mr Fairbairn had attempted to stop his motorcycle using emergency braking.

“The front collided with the corner of the van, causing Paul Fairbairn to be projected over the handlebars, striking the nearside of the van, windscreen, and passing over the roof.”

Flowers and tributes were left at the crash scene next to the A941 in Fogwatt, south of Elgin. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Macdonald added that Mr Fairbairn, a carpenter, was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, where he underwent life-saving procedures.

But he died a short time after the collision from brain injuries and multiple fractures.

“The accused approached a police officer at the scene and stated that he did not know what happened and that he had not seen the motorcycle and he did not know why.”

‘Dependable rock of a man’

Following Mr Fairbairn’s tragic death, his brother Daniel paid tribute to the “stoic, witty dependable rock of a man”.

On Twitter, he posted: “He introduced me to my wife and put up with me eating his sweets when we were kids.

“He was fearless, loyal, thoughtful and kind.”

Several other tributes were paid by members of different motorcycle clubs around Scotland, including Inverness-based Born To Lose MCC and Hillbillies MCC from Ayrshire.

Flowers were also left at the crash scene in Fogwatt by well-wishers and fellow bikers draped a T-shirt over a post.

Lowe, of Moss of Barmuckity in Elgin, will be sentenced on May 19, following the production of a background report.

