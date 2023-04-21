Jilted boyfriend drew heart on ex’s door and left love note on letterbox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Jilted boyfriend drew heart on ex’s door and left love note on letterbox

Bryan Anderson struggled to accept that his relationship had ended and "alarmed" his ex-girlfriend with antics that left her feeling "upset and shaken".

By Kathryn Wylie
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook

A dumped boyfriend drew a heart on his ex’s door and stuck a love note on her letterbox, refusing to accept their relationship was over.

Bryan Anderson, 55, also sent the woman multiple emails after she blocked his phone number.

On one occasion, in the middle of the night, he left a black umbrella on her Forres doorstep.

The woman was “alarmed” by Anderson’s “mind games”, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

His troubling behaviour, which landed Anderson in the dock, left his victim feeling “upset and shaken” by the “constant” incidents.

‘Incidents alarmed the lady significantly’

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said the woman received unwanted contact and attention in November and December 2021, more than a year after the relationship had ended.

“On November 27, she left her home for about 20 minutes and when she came back, she found a love heart drawn on her front door just above the handle,” Mrs Ralph said.

“On December 1, at around 3.40am, she awoke to the sounds of her dog barking, which was not unusual, but when she got up to let him out, there was a note stuck on her letterbox with a list of his property he wanted returned and on the back, he stated he still loved her and wanted her to phone him.

“On leaving in the morning, she noticed a black umbrella on her doorstep.

“She was alarmed by this as her garden is secured with a gate that is double locked. The only way to gain entry was to force it. These incidents alarmed the lady significantly.”

‘She felt he was playing mind games with her’

Just three days later, she received four emails from Anderson’s email address, which she had forgotten to block.

Some of them were about items that he wanted back, but the last read: “Chief Wiggam. Why the pretty ones insane?”

Mrs Ralph explained: “She felt the last email was in relation to her as he was aware of some mental health issues she had.

“She felt he was playing mind games with her. It unsettled her,” the fiscal added.

When police paid her a visit, officers said she was “visibly upset and shaken by the constant incidents that had been happening”.

Anderson told police: “I didn’t say anything in that letter that would cause fear or alarm and I certainly didn’t intend to cause it.

“I would never intentionally want to cause fear or alarm to her. I didn’t post the letter. I threw it over the fence. And I was just returning the umbrella.”

He admitted charges of domestic abuse and breaching bail conditions.

‘He had difficulty’

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said that although each incident individually didn’t amount to abuse, the accumulation had caused the complainer concern.

“He moved out to live with his dad and his intention was for the relationship to continue,” the solicitor said.

“Understandably the complainer took a different view and indicated she no longer wished to be in a relationship.

“He had difficulty with that decision. He was in love with the woman and wanted it to continue.”

The court heard that there was “no prospect” of the pair getting back together.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood handed Anderson, of St Laurence Court, Forres, a one-year supervision order.

He was also given 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered to keep away from his ex for one year.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
'I'm going to stab you': Robber threatened shopworker and held screwdriver to nightclubber's throat
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Group of men ambushed a man and scarred him for life in a row…
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
'Vicious' rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Careless van driver's loose scaffolding board struck and killed pensioner
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Man claimed his 'twin brother' was caught on CCTV camera in locked yard
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Violent robber stole £20,000 luxury watch to 'feed his family for a year'
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Woman contacted friend by 1p bank transfers due to controlling boyfriend
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Man assaulted his estranged wife as she tried to enter their marital home
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
'Oops, sorry, wrong person': Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
3
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
4
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
5
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts
6
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
7
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
8
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer
9
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Violent robber stole £20,000 luxury watch to ‘feed his family for a year’
10
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
10

More from Press and Journal

Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Reds revival under Barry Robson is only just beginning, says Jonny Hayes
raigmore interchange
Late night delays expected next week due to roadworks at Raigmore Interchange
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
GALLERY: Rally cars pack Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages
Charles Davidson
Aberdeen man walking with 'slight hunch' reported missing
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
UK's first outdoor dementia resource centre opens near Aviemore
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers to strike Monday
This image shows that the new Ellon Wheel Park could look like.
'Huge step forward' for Ellon Wheel Park with £400,000 cash boost
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Wildfires near Glenuig put out after two days as SFRS warning extended into the…
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Aberdeen Maternity Hospital's midwife unit to be relocated for six weeks due to leak
Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Watchdog tells Persley Castle Care Home to improve patients' wellbeing

Editor's Picks

Most Commented