Home News Crime & Courts

Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police

Deivis Halili, 22, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged in connection with the matter.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

