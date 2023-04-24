Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker

Ashley Walker and Nathan Aspden had asked to use the toilet but became confrontational when challenged for their hotel room number.

By Jenni Gee
The incident took place at the Mercure Hotel in Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Two men have been fined after an Inverness city centre hotel was vandalised and an employee was threatened.

Ashley Walker, 27, and Nathan Aspden, 20, had asked to use the toilet at the Mercure Hotel in the early hours of the morning.

But the pair became confrontational when they couldn’t provide their room number and were asked to leave.

Walker threatened a staff member and Aspden smashed a mirror.

The pair, who both live in the Leeds area, were not present at Inverness Sheriff Court, where solicitor Patrick O’Dea entered guilty pleas on their behalf.

Walker admitted threatening or abusive behaviour, while Aspden pled guilty to willfully or recklessly destroying or damaging property belonging to another.

‘Threats he was going to knock him out’

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that it was around half past midnight on March 22 of this year when the pair rang the bell of the hotel’s front entrance in Church Street several times.

A member of staff opened the door and the pair “asked to use the toilet” but refused to provide a room number when asked and walked past the worker into the building.

A short time later, the hotel employee went to check on the pair and was asked for a towel.

He again requested their room number but was given an invalid answer.

Walker and Aspden were then asked to leave the premises by the man, at which point Walker “made threats that he was going to knock him out”.

A mirror was smashed

The pair then crowded the staff member in a threatening manner, causing him to retreat to the reception area and contact police.

While this was happening, Aspden began to vandalise the male toilets, where a mirror was smashed.

The pair were later traced by police on Baron Taylor’s Street, where Walker began to shout and swear at officers.

Mr O’Dea confirmed that the pair were both in full-time employment.

Sheriff Gary Aitken fined Walker, of Collin Road, Killingbeck, £640 and ordered Aspden, of Rathmell Road, Leeds, to pay compensation of £400.

