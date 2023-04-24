Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

Krzystof Krawiec and Krzystof Olko were challenged by a group of people who believed the pair were "staring" at them.

By Jenni Gee
The pair appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The pair appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Two workmen got into a fight with pedestrians, leaving a man lying injured in the road – a court has heard.

Hotel visitors staying in Inverness believed the pair, who were in work vans driving through slow-moving traffic, was “staring” at them as the group walked to buy alcohol.

Both sides swore at each other and when Krzystof Krawiec, 35, and Krzystof Olko, 38, were both challenged by the pedestrians at a red traffic light, the pair got out of their vehicles.

After a fight broke out in the city centre, they got back into their vans and drove away, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The pair, both of Midmills Road in Inverness, have since appeared in the dock and admitted to threatening behaviour.

‘If you are going to do something, do it’

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said the incident happened on June 5 2021.

A group of three young women and two men were spending the night at the Pentahotel in Inverness and had decided to go and buy alcohol.

As they walked along Academy Street, they encountered the two workmen travelling in vans that were going through slow-moving traffic.

“The group believed the persons within the vans were staring at them,” Ms Poke told the court.

The group and the van occupants then began swearing at one another and when the vans were stopped by a red traffic light at the junction of Academy Street and Queensgate, one of the pedestrians said: “If you are going to do something, do it”.

Krawiec and Olko then got out of their vehicles.

Krawiec aimed a kick at one of the men’s chests and Olko hit the man in the face, knocking him to the ground where the glass bottle he was carrying smashed.

As the pair walked back to their vans, the man approached them again and a fight ensued, before Krawiec and Olko left the scene.

Fight captured on CCTV camera

“The accused thereafter entered their van and left (the complainer) lying injured on the carriageway,” Ms Poke said.

She added: “The incident is captured fully on CCTV”.

Defence solicitor Duncan Henderson, who represented Karwiec, said his client “shouldn’t have got out of the van”.

He told the court: “He accepts that”.

Olko’s defence agent said his client was a first-time offender and added: “He accepts that it is simply something that should not have happened”.

Sheriff Aitken fined the men £320 each.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

