‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

Louis Stacey has been locked up following the horrifying attack that exposed one victim’s internal organs and cut apart his bowel.

By James Mulholland
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
'I'm going to stab you': Robber threatened shopworker and held screwdriver to nightclubber's throat
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Jilted boyfriend drew heart on ex's door and left love note on letterbox
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Group of men ambushed a man and scarred him for life in a row…
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Careless van driver's loose scaffolding board struck and killed pensioner
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Man claimed his 'twin brother' was caught on CCTV camera in locked yard
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Violent robber stole £20,000 luxury watch to 'feed his family for a year'
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Woman contacted friend by 1p bank transfers due to controlling boyfriend
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Man assaulted his estranged wife as she tried to enter their marital home
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
'Oops, sorry, wrong person': Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
3
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
4
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
5
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
6
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
7
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer
8
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Violent robber stole £20,000 luxury watch to ‘feed his family for a year’
9
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
11

More from Press and Journal

Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Reds revival under Barry Robson is only just beginning, says Jonny Hayes
raigmore interchange
Late night delays expected next week due to roadworks at Raigmore Interchange
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
GALLERY: Rally cars pack Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages
Charles Davidson
Aberdeen man walking with 'slight hunch' reported missing
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
UK's first outdoor dementia resource centre opens near Aviemore
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers to strike Monday
This image shows that the new Ellon Wheel Park could look like.
'Huge step forward' for Ellon Wheel Park with £400,000 cash boost
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Wildfires near Glenuig put out after two days as SFRS warning extended into the…
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Aberdeen Maternity Hospital's midwife unit to be relocated for six weeks due to leak
Louis Stacey - aka drill rapper Mr Bando. Image: YouTube
Watchdog tells Persley Castle Care Home to improve patients' wellbeing

Editor's Picks

Most Commented