Crime & Courts Van driver jailed after killing care home chef as he changed tyre at side of A90 Graham Smith failed to keep a proper lookout when he struck Black Watch veteran John Grover. By Dave Finlay April 26 2023, 11.39am Share Van driver jailed after killing care home chef as he changed tyre at side of A90 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5658127/van-driver-jailed-after-killing-care-home-chef/ Copy Link John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]