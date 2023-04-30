Man, 67, charged after allegedly contaminating stream near Castlebay

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 67-year-old man has been charged in connection with contaminating a stream on the Isle of Barra with human waste.

Police say the steam, near Castlebay, was contaminated due to a campervan’s toilet cassette allegedly being emptied into the water.

The incident allegedly occurred at around 10.30am on Saturday, April 29.

A police statement said: “A man, 67, has been charged after a stream near Castlebay on the Isle of Barra was contaminated with human waste from a campervan.

“We received a report of the van’s toilet cassette being emptied around 10.30am on Saturday April 29.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”