Crime & Courts Passenger who caused airline to do a £7,000 runway U-turn handed fine The unruly actions of Jason Harris caused a 70-minute delay to the British Airways flight. By Kathryn Wylie May 2 2023, 5.00pm Jason Harris leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson