‘You murdered my father’: Man admits threatening woman he blamed for his dad’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘You murdered my father’: Man admits threatening woman he blamed for his dad’s death

The woman hid in a cupboard after hearing Declan McPhee shouting in her garden.

By Jenni Gee
Declan McPhee appeared from the dock at Inverness Justice Centre
Declan McPhee appeared from the dock at Inverness Justice Centre

A grieving son who vented his frustration at the woman he blamed for his father’s death has been convicted of threatening behaviour.

The woman hid in a cupboard after hearing Declan McPhee, 24, shouting “you murdered my father” from her garden.

He also shouted that the woman “gave him methadone and killed him”, a court has heard.

McPhee appeared on videolink to Aberdeen Justice of the Peace court from the dock in Inverness as no JP court was available there at the time of the hearing.

He admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Fiscal Depute Victoria Silver told the court that on September 5 2021 the woman was watching television in her bedroom in Kirkside, Alness, when she began to hear shouting and swearing coming from her garden.

The woman recognised McPhee’s voice and heard him say: “You murdered my father.”

‘Scared’ woman hid in cupboard

The woman “felt scared and proceeded to hide in a cupboard,” Ms Silver said.

Soon after the woman heard a smashing sound, which she believed to be the accused breaking her window, and called the police for assistance.

When she heard neighbours outside trying to calm the accused down she came out of the cupboard and went downstairs, where she found two living room windows had been broken.

Police turned up shortly after, and were told by McPhee to “Get to f***”.

When the woman shouted that McPhee had smashed her windows, he responded: “You f***ing killed my dad. F*** you b****. You gave my dad methadone and killed him.”

McPhee’s solicitor Rory  Gowans said: “I think anything that I was about to say has pretty much been covered by the Crown.

‘Something did happen’

“There is a background here. Something did happen to Mr McPhee’s father about two years ago.

“Nothing was ever followed up. On the date in question, Mr McPhee was particularly upset and decided to take his frustrations out on the person he blamed for his father’s death.

“Clearly this is not acceptable.”

Mr Gowans said that McPhee: “Wishes to offer his apologies for his actions.”

McPhee was fined £270.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Declan McPhee appeared from the dock at Inverness Justice Centre
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
Declan McPhee appeared from the dock at Inverness Justice Centre
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Declan McPhee appeared from the dock at Inverness Justice Centre
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
Declan McPhee appeared from the dock at Inverness Justice Centre
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Declan McPhee appeared from the dock at Inverness Justice Centre
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Declan McPhee appeared from the dock at Inverness Justice Centre
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…