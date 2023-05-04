Police warning over puppy scams after Moray resident loses £1,000

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have issued a warning over illegal puppy schemes after a Moray resident fell victim to scammers.

Known as “deposit scams” victims are asked to hand over money after being convinced the scheme is legitimate through a professional-looking website.

Officers say a Moray resident recently lost £1,000 even after doing diligent research and leaving their contact information with the breeder on their “official-looking website”.

Additional videos of the puppy they intended to purchase and a future meeting to put the buyer’s mind at ease further sold the scheme.

However, when the victim asked for a payment receipt and medical documents, the scammer cut off all communication.

Tips to avoid being victim of puppy scam

North-east crime reduction officer Richard Russell said: “Be mindful of paying upfront for puppies or kittens you’ve never met.

“Scammers will often send photos or videos, persuading potential pet owners to make a deposit or full payment in advance.

“They might also ask for further funds to cover ‘unforeseen costs’ such as pet insurance or vaccinations after they’ve made the initial payment.”

PC Russell says scammers may also offer incentives to persuade people, including puppy packs or free insurance.

Buyers should always try to see the puppy in its current living environment as well as how it interacts with its mother to be sure before going ahead with a purchase.

To find out more about buying a puppy, visit Scottish SPCA website.