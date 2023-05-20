Crime & Courts Man ‘squared up’ to police and used homophobic slur against female officer Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the Kerrin Spurgeon “squared up” to police before making threats to kill the officers. By David McPhee May 20 2023, 6.00am Share Man ‘squared up’ to police and used homophobic slur against female officer Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5745130/kerrin-spurgeon-abuse-police-homophobic-slur-kemnay/ Copy Link Kerrin Spurgeon was abusive to police and made offensive homophobic comments to one female officer. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]