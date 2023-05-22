Keith guesthouse voyeur secretly filmed women undressing in bedroom

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A guesthouse owner set up a secret spy camera hidden within a bedside alarm clock so he could film women undressing, a court has heard.

Police discovered footage of three different female victims when they raided Liam Elliott’s property in Keith on another matter, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The 35-year-old voyeur also had a video of a couple engaged in sexual activity – which police established had been consensually filmed but Elliott had somehow obtained without their knowledge or consent.

Elliott, now of Union Street, Larkhall, appeared before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank and admitted three charges of voyeurism and two sex offences relating to his unauthorised possession of the sex video between May 1 2019 and September 30 2020.

The court was told police raided the property after receiving intelligence that the occupier had indecent images of children.

Although none were found officers recovered videos of three different women dressing and undressing in a bedroom of the premises.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said that two of Elliott’s phones had been seized but a bedside alarm clock with a camera concealed inside was also found.

It was on this camera that the videos of the three women, dressing and undressing before they got in and out of bed, were discovered.

The sex video was also retrieved.

Mr Weir said that there were indications that it had been shared on the internet by the husband and wife, who knew Elliott.

But Mr Weir said it was not known how Elliott had come into possession of it and he did not have the couple’s permission to have it.

“They only learned about it when police came to interview them,” Mr Weir added.

Sentence was deferred until noon on June 19 for a background report, a restriction of liberty order assessment and Elliott was immediately placed on the sex offenders register.

His bail was continued.