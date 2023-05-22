Red cards, penalties and goals – will the trend continue when Aberdeen face St Mirren for the final time this season?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three things are guaranteed on Wednesday if the previous meetings between Aberdeen and St Mirren are anything to go by – penalties, goals and red cards.

The three fixtures so far this season between the two clubs have produced 11 goals, six spot-kicks and three red cards.

So, if you are looking for fireworks this midweek, then Pittodrie seems to be the place to be.

The stakes are high for both clubs in this one with Aberdeen looking for a win which they hope will secure third place in the Premiership.

Saints chase a victory as they look to overtake Hibernian in the race for fifth spot. If Celtic go on to complete a domestic treble by beating Caley Thistle at Hampden next weekend then fifth will be good enough for Europe, too.

You would have to be brave to predict the outcome between Aberdeen and the Buddies given the incident-packed nature of all three previous encounters so far.

Aberdeen 4, St Mirren 1

The first meeting was at Pittodrie back on August 6.

Aberdeen’s first home league game of the season was a memorable one as the Dons raced into a three-goal lead by half-time.

Former Don Declan Gallagher gave his old club a helping hand – literally, by saving a shot in the penalty area to concede a penalty and earn himself an early bath in the process, midway through the first half.

From the resulting penalty, Bojan Miovski scored his first league goal of the campaign and the North Macedonian doubled his tally eight minutes before the break.

There was still time for debutant Leighton Clarkson to fire home a spectacular third for his first goal for the club just before half-time.

Jonah Ayunga pulled a goal back from the spot for Saints in the second half, but Duk came off the bench to open his account for the club three minutes from time as Aberdeen ran out comprehensive winners.

St Mirren 3, Aberdeen 1

Where do you even begin with this one?

The Dons came bringing gifts to Paisley on Christmas Eve.

They not only conceded three penalties, but also saw their captain Anthony Stewart sent-off, too.

As bad days at the office go, this was up there, given how Goodwin’s side contrived to lose this one.

Aberdeen arrived at Saints looking to bounce back from back-to-back home defeats by Celtic and Rangers following the return to action after the World Cup.

They got off to a flier too with Matty Kennedy firing home a spectacular opener in the ninth minute.

But it all unravelled spectacularly.

Stewart was caught in possession by Ayunga before hauling the player to the ground. A red card was brandished before VAR showed the offence had been committed in the box.

Mark O’Hara struck the post with his spot-kick but the ball bounced back off the woodwork and rebounded into the net off the heel of Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos for an unfortunate own goal.

Roos then conceded a penalty early in the second half when he tripped former Don Curtis Main and O’Hara stepped up to put Saints in front.

A third penalty followed for the home side, but Ayunga was denied by Roos.

The 10-man Dons laid siege to the Saints goal in the closing minutes, with Ylber Ramadani seeing his shot come off the crossbar, while Jack MacKenzie had a shot saved.

With time running out Roos went up for a corner deep into stoppage time, but Saints broke upfield and Greg Kiltie took advantage of a poor touch from MacKenzie before firing into the empty net to put the game beyond the visitors.

Aberdeen 1, St Mirren 3

Aberdeen were under new management by the time Saints visited Pittodrie on February 1 with Barry Robson place in charge after Goodwin had been relieved of his duties following the 6-0 mauling by Hibernian at Easter Road four days earlier.

Goodwin’s departure came days before the transfer window closed and Aberdeen, having dropped into the bottom half of the table, had two new central defenders in the team in Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock, as well as a new captain in Graeme Shinnie following Stewart’s departure to MK Dons on loan.

But the Dons’ hopes of a fresh start under their then-interim boss went out the window when Ross McCrorie was sent off after just six minutes after catching Charles Dunne with a flailing elbow.

Aberdeen dug in and made it to the break still goalless, but former Don Main broke the deadlock with a header just before the hour mark.

To their credit, the 10-man Dons drew level from the penalty spot through Miovski, but their hopes of getting something from the game were sunk as Main grabbed a second before Gallagher scored against his former club in the final minute to secure victory.

More drama to come

That brings us to the last head-to-head of the European hopefuls as they chase a win they both so dearly need.

With so much riding on the final meeting of the teams, it seems another rollercoaster encounter is in the air at Pittodrie.

We can’t predict what will unfold, but it seems certain it will be anything but dull.