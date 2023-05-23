Crime & Courts Aberdeen man in court over £115,000 County Lines drug raids The three people were arrested after officers carried out seven search warrants and raids at addresses in Aberdeen and the Wallasey area of Liverpool. By Kathryn Wylie May 23 2023, 11.45am Share Aberdeen man in court over £115,000 County Lines drug raids Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5756971/trio-in-court-in-connection-to-115000-drugs-haul/ Copy Link The three men appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]