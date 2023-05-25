Woman’s body found following police search at Stonehaven address

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman’s body has been found following a police search at a Stonehaven address.

Officers were called to a concern for person at around 1.05pm to a property in the Woodcot Court area of the town today.

Police say inquiries are ongoing, but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

Members of the public said they saw officers in plain clothes at the address at 6.10pm this evening.

It is understood evidence bags were removed from the house.

A number of officers left the scene at 7pm.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.05pm on Thursday May 25, we were called to a concern for person at a property in the Woodcot Court area of Stonehaven.

“The body of a woman was found within.

“Inquiries are ongoing but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”