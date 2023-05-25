Crime & Courts Woman’s body found following police search at Stonehaven address A police car and two unmarked police vans were spotted at the scene. By Cameron Roy May 25 2023, 8.03pm Share Woman’s body found following police search at Stonehaven address Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5771905/womans-body-police-stonehaven/ Copy Link 0 comment Police have been attending an incident at Woodcot Court in Stonehaven. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman’s body has been found following a police search at a Stonehaven address. Officers were called to a concern for person at around 1.05pm to a property in the Woodcot Court area of the town today. Police say inquiries are ongoing, but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. Members of the public said they saw officers in plain clothes at the address at 6.10pm this evening. It is understood evidence bags were removed from the house. The team of police vehicles parked in the area while they carried out the search. A number of officers left the scene at 7pm. A police spokesman said: “Around 1.05pm on Thursday May 25, we were called to a concern for person at a property in the Woodcot Court area of Stonehaven. “The body of a woman was found within. “Inquiries are ongoing but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. “A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation