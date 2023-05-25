Graeme Shinnie in ‘wait and see’ response over Aberdeen future, as he admits desire to return to Dons next season is ‘obvious’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Graeme Shinnie in ‘wait and see’ response over Aberdeen future, as he admits desire to return to Dons next season is ‘obvious’

The skipper, on loan from Wigan, scored twice as the Dons secured European football for next term with a 3-0 win over St Mirren on Wednesday night.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has given a strong hint he could be back at Pittodrie next season.

Shinnie joined the Dons for his second spell in January, arriving on loan from English Championship side Wigan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old – who was Aberdeen’s captain before he left the club for Derby County in 2019 – was given the armband upon his return to the Reds and skippered the side to third place with one game to spare via Wednesday’s 3-0 win over St Mirren.

Midfielder Shinnie scored either side of half-time in the win against the Buddies – his first goals since returning – which secured the Dons’ potentially-lucrative return to European football.

His contract with parent club Wigan, who were relegated to League One after finishing bottom of the Championship, runs until June 2024, but Shinnie has talked up his “passion” for Aberdeen.

He said: “We still have one game to go and then I will have a holiday with my wife and two kids to switch off for a bit. We will then see what happens.

“There is stuff to be dealt with, in terms of where I will be. That will be dealt with over the summer.

“Right now, I am a Wigan player at the end of the loan spell. We will wait and see.

“I love it here and it feels like home here. I am captain and I love the club.

Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“You can see that with the passion I have for the club, but we will wait and see.”

When pressed if he does want to come back to Aberdeen next season, Shinnie added: “That is a bit obvious.

“It’s one of those – let’s see what happens.

“I can’t say anything here or there because it is still up in the air.

“We still have the season to finish and that is what I am focusing on, and then we can sort it out and we will see what happens.”

It is understood Wigan will demand a six-figure fee from the Dons to land Shinnie permanently.

Shinnie delighted to make impact on return from suspension

Against St Mirren, Shinnie returned to the Aberdeen squad after a four-game suspension.

He admits his spell on the sidelines – following a controversial red card at Ross County and even more contentious extra game being added to his ban by an SFA appeals panel – was a frustrating one, but was happy to make an impact with a brace in his first game back.

Shinnie added: “It was four weeks building up.

“There was frustration, watching the team and not being able to help. It has been tough, but I knew coming in to this game what it meant.

“We were hoping other results would go our way, but we were also focusing on our own game.

“I wanted to try and help the team, which is something I haven’t been able to do in the last four games.

“I was desperate to push them on and thankfully I was able to do that and happy days.”

Captain Graeme Shinnie giving away his shirt at full-time after securing European qualification. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Shinnie added: “It was four games, but almost six weeks. It was longer than what I would have had off in the summer.

“Some of the games were good to watch – Rangers, especially, when you are winning. But the Hibs one (0-0 draw) was tough to watch.

“When things are going right and the team isn’t playing as well as we know they can, and I am watching on and can’t help them, that is frustrating.

“The lads have done well and it has been a remarkable turnaround from where we were in January.

“I am just delighted for everybody, the staff players and everybody at the club.”

Shinnie hails young Dons squad’s character

When Shinnie returned to Aberdeen, securing third place and European football looked like a near-impossible task, but a remarkable seven-game winning streak helped propel the Dons’ back up to third.

Shinnie says he always believed the Reds’ could change their fortunes, and beat rivals Hearts to the Premiership’s best-of-the-rest berth behind Celtic and Rangers.

He said: “We were confident in turning our form around.

“Obviously, Hearts were on a good run and we were more than 10 points ahead.

“Looking at that and even to finish fourth, we would have been happy with that, but it just shows the form we have been on.

“It is testament to the boys for the hard work they have put in and for the staff and manager that has come in.

“Being able to turn that around has been brilliant.

“It is still a young squad. There are still a few old heads in Jonny (Hayes) and Joe (Lewis) and maybe not me yet, but I am getting there.

“There are wise heads as well, but it is a young squad and to have the character to turn their form around has been brilliant and I am absolutely delighted for everyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]